April 02, 2022, 08:54:02 AM
Author Topic: baddad spitting his dummy out  (Read 962 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 2 213


« on: March 28, 2022, 06:02:51 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/ukraine-good-and-bad-news.30432/page-2

Whoever Sulmani is take a bow son.
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 047


« Reply #1 on: March 28, 2022, 08:03:21 PM »
He is getting a hammering & goes back to all he knows ........dictatorship  & fascism , my way or else .Same  Lad ripped him apart weeks ago , & the daft sod tried again & got it handed to him on a plate again by wiser people  who know considerably more than him & his " source" :alf:.

Sadly i expect the people who have exposed the bullshit will dissappear Pol Pot style  
« Last Edit: March 28, 2022, 08:09:31 PM by Gingerpig » Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
Posts: 7 547


« Reply #2 on: March 28, 2022, 08:30:13 PM »
Second time the thick cunt has been caught spouting horse shit about Ukraine.

Hes had a verbal shooing and has yet again responded by threatening to ban people. Must be the most thin skinned fanny in the UK.
Rutters
Posts: 635


« Reply #3 on: March 29, 2022, 09:15:06 AM »
People on there who think themselves so 'progressive' will pretend not to have seen it because they share his politics.

It's how authoritarianism works.
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 047


« Reply #4 on: March 29, 2022, 12:25:30 PM »
He has posted more  but put the blame on his source    :alf:

Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons


Suppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for  a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars  
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
Posts: 7 547


« Reply #5 on: March 29, 2022, 02:39:06 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on March 29, 2022, 12:25:30 PM
He has posted more  but put the blame on his source    :alf:

Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons


Suppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for  a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars  

As if someone who had access to secret intelligence would break the official secrets act and put himself at risk of a lengthy spell inside just to tell some failed TV cameraman  :nige: :nige: :nige:
Robbso
Posts: 16 035


« Reply #6 on: March 29, 2022, 04:29:22 PM »
Im certain when I joined up we were reminded almost daily about the official secrets act, fucking hell we were even warned about foreign women( Eastern European)loitering around bars near naval bases trying to get information from gullible, drunken matelots. The majority of us daft cunts couldnt remember where our ship was berthed never mind any government secrets :gaz:

Anyway, my point is, it would be one very stupid person to divulge the information him on FMTTM is claiming to be privy to, regardless of what country the gadge works for.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 012


« Reply #7 on: March 29, 2022, 05:26:24 PM »
Your social media is now monitored.

My mate got a pull for posting a pic the wrong side of the fence in the dockyard.
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Posts: 16 035


« Reply #8 on: March 29, 2022, 05:48:21 PM »
Did one of the Eastern European girls do the pulling :mido:
headset
Posts: 4 839


« Reply #9 on: March 30, 2022, 07:43:29 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on March 28, 2022, 06:02:51 PM
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/ukraine-good-and-bad-news.30432/page-2

Whoever Sulmani is take a bow son.

monkey

Yeah, i noticed that - he's wrapped him up twice now.

they said it would never be infiltrated how wrong they were.....

the is pockets of 'workers' grafting that place all in the name of banter


Gingerpig
Posts: 1 047


« Reply #10 on: March 30, 2022, 07:59:48 AM »
Always be grafters there...... Greedy rednose will allow anyone for clicks :nige:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
Posts: 7 547


« Reply #11 on: March 30, 2022, 09:49:55 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on March 30, 2022, 07:59:48 AM
Always be grafters there...... Greedy rednose will allow anyone for clicks :nige:

I laughed when Westy said "Obviously i need ads on here to pay the bills".

There's no ads on here, or any of the other boards as far as i know...........

kippers
Posts: 3 119


« Reply #12 on: March 30, 2022, 09:52:46 AM »
Has that thread been pulled now?

Bad dad is clearly up his own arse with plenty of posters rimming him.
Rutters
Posts: 635


« Reply #13 on: March 30, 2022, 09:57:00 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on March 30, 2022, 09:49:55 AM
Quote from: Gingerpig on March 30, 2022, 07:59:48 AM
Always be grafters there...... Greedy rednose will allow anyone for clicks :nige:

I laughed when Westy said "Obviously i need ads on here to pay the bills".

There's no ads on here, or any of the other boards as far as i know...........


How else is going to maintain his luxurious lifestyle?
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 047


« Reply #14 on: March 31, 2022, 03:09:28 PM »
At it again today on another thread...... Can't help himself..... Some ego 
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
Posts: 818


« Reply #15 on: March 31, 2022, 04:08:10 PM »
Putin has literally just been giving a press conference where he has said tomorrow he will cut gas
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 047


« Reply #16 on: March 31, 2022, 05:17:54 PM »
Bad dads !"source" said he was going to "nuke Sweden .........as he hates them " was todays gem  :alf: :alf:


The Oracle of the War said today

So, I've been told how the west know chapter and verse Putin's plans and also the minutae of his daily movements (excuse the pun). I don't think I am allowed to divulge fully here yet but, suffice to say, if true, it's nuts. Surprisingly, it involves China, very heavily. The implication is also that Putin is as thick as a brick. I will say more later if I am allowed. Apparently in western military circles it's reasonably well known.

The west had his plans a long time ago. They are quite shocking really. The reason the Scandis got heavily involved in the Ukraine is that his long term plans involved going north to the Suwalki gap, taking the baltic states, thus connecting a border from Kalingrad to Odessa. Then he was going to nuke Sweden from North to south (he hates Sweden) ... they have already had dry runs with bombers into Swedish airspace, accompanied by fighter escort (they were chased off). He would then control the baltic as Finland would also succumb. The strategic island Gotland would be under Russian control. Germany have more or less thrown the Scandic and Baltic states under the bus ... blocking any Nato defence of those territories because they have a very important deal going with Russia for their gas supply. Hence Sweden's "volunteers" going into the Ukraine to do as much damage as possible.

The plan to use pre-emptive nukes is scary stuff.

I won't get any more info after today. As some of you think it's ballocks anyway, that won't matter a lot.


Last few words are only truth spouted  :nige:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Robbso
Posts: 16 035


« Reply #17 on: March 31, 2022, 06:05:46 PM »
 

Someone has lost the plot.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 582



« Reply #18 on: March 31, 2022, 06:50:12 PM »
Source is either an insider at Reuters or Mad Cunt Kenny from the bar of The Fountain
Robbso
Posts: 16 035


« Reply #19 on: March 31, 2022, 07:06:31 PM »
Ere gadge I have all this sensitive, confidential intel for you.

Cheers mate, give me the gen and Ill post it on an English footy forum.

 
Winston
Posts: 818


« Reply #20 on: March 31, 2022, 07:28:56 PM »
Ive given up reading the site

It does remind me of the day today

Putin in a bunker, bunged up on prune juice except hes on TV

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1SPWgodul_E
« Last Edit: March 31, 2022, 07:31:42 PM by Winston » Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 582



« Reply #21 on: March 31, 2022, 07:47:25 PM »
Quote from: Winston on March 31, 2022, 07:28:56 PM
Ive given up reading the site

It does remind me of the day today

Putin in a bunker, bunged up on prune juice except hes on TV

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1SPWgodul_E

 monkey
Robbso
Posts: 16 035


« Reply #22 on: March 31, 2022, 07:50:16 PM »
Putin in a bunker, bunged up on prune juice.

 
headset
Posts: 4 839


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:34:03 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on March 31, 2022, 05:17:54 PM
Bad dads !"source" said he was going to "nuke Sweden .........as he hates them " was todays gem  :alf: :alf:


The Oracle of the War said today

So, I've been told how the west know chapter and verse Putin's plans and also the minutae of his daily movements (excuse the pun). I don't think I am allowed to divulge fully here yet but, suffice to say, if true, it's nuts. Surprisingly, it involves China, very heavily. The implication is also that Putin is as thick as a brick. I will say more later if I am allowed. Apparently in western military circles it's reasonably well known.

The west had his plans a long time ago. They are quite shocking really. The reason the Scandis got heavily involved in the Ukraine is that his long term plans involved going north to the Suwalki gap, taking the baltic states, thus connecting a border from Kalingrad to Odessa. Then he was going to nuke Sweden from North to south (he hates Sweden) ... they have already had dry runs with bombers into Swedish airspace, accompanied by fighter escort (they were chased off). He would then control the baltic as Finland would also succumb. The strategic island Gotland would be under Russian control. Germany have more or less thrown the Scandic and Baltic states under the bus ... blocking any Nato defence of those territories because they have a very important deal going with Russia for their gas supply. Hence Sweden's "volunteers" going into the Ukraine to do as much damage as possible.

The plan to use pre-emptive nukes is scary stuff.

I won't get any more info after today. As some of you think it's ballocks anyway, that won't matter a lot.


Last few words are only truth spouted  :nige:



Bad Dads  heads fucking shot - no pun intended.

he and the others will be trying to track us all down....

its job done when the admin are starting to question themselves monkey
headset
Posts: 4 839


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:38:38 AM »
Quote from: kippers on March 30, 2022, 09:52:46 AM
Has that thread been pulled now?

Bad dad is clearly up his own arse with plenty of posters rimming him.

Yeah the fucker pulled it but it is still on here - showing the cunt up

we should send it to the *mod police* and get him and westy fucked for breaking the official secrets act - the grassing fuckers will be breaking national security given they fucking hate the country anyroad the way that lot OTR go on. lost

:ukfist: monkey
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 047


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:17:03 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:38:38 AM
Quote from: kippers on March 30, 2022, 09:52:46 AM
Has that thread been pulled now?

Bad dad is clearly up his own arse with plenty of posters rimming him.
:
Yeah the fucker pulled it but it is still on here - showing the cunt up

we should send it to the *mod police* and get him and westy fucked for breaking the official secrets act - the grassing fuckers will be breaking national security given they fucking hate the country anyroad the way that lot OTR go on. lost

:ukfist: monkey

Maybe someone has reported it :alf:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
kippers
Posts: 3 119


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:04:40 AM »
After removing any dissident voices over the years, it was only a matter of time that the lefty mob on fmttm would turn on itself.
calamity
Posts: 8 534

Crabamity


« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:01:02 AM »
Best FMTTM thread yet, having a good larf here.
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 047


« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:31:28 AM »
He just can't help himself  now  :alf: :alf:



I think it might be more to do with the lefty, social democratic politics with a dash of atheism and acceptance of nasty gay people and all that, but I could be wrong.

Russian forces have been driving heavy vehicles and digging trenches around Chernobyl, disturbing dust in the Red Forest, pretty much the most radioactive place on earth. Apparently the troops had no idea what Chernobyl was and were not told of the risks, protocols etc. That's going to end badly for a lot of them. I believe they have left now.


Right little Secret Agent Garbo isn;t he ?..........or a total bullshitter armchair general ....i bet he has a map too  :alf: :alf: :alf:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
