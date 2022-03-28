Gingerpig

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #1 on: March 28, 2022, 08:03:21 PM »



He is getting a hammering & goes back to all he knows ........dictatorship & fascism , my way or else .Same Lad ripped him apart weeks ago , & the daft sod tried again & got it handed to him on a plate again by wiser people who know considerably more than him & his " source"Sadly i expect the people who have exposed the bullshit will dissappear Pol Pot style

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #2 on: March 28, 2022, 08:30:13 PM » Second time the thick cunt has been caught spouting horse shit about Ukraine.



Hes had a verbal shooing and has yet again responded by threatening to ban people. Must be the most thin skinned fanny in the UK.



Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #3 on: March 29, 2022, 09:15:06 AM » People on there who think themselves so 'progressive' will pretend not to have seen it because they share his politics.

It's how authoritarianism works.



It's how authoritarianism works.

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #4 on: March 29, 2022, 12:25:30 PM »



Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons





He has posted more but put the blame on his source
Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons
Suppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #6 on: March 29, 2022, 04:29:22 PM »



Im certain when I joined up we were reminded almost daily about the official secrets act, fucking hell we were even warned about foreign women( Eastern European)loitering around bars near naval bases trying to get information from gullible, drunken matelots. The majority of us daft cunts couldnt remember where our ship was berthed never mind any government secrets
Anyway, my point is, it would be one very stupid person to divulge the information him on FMTTM is claiming to be privy to, regardless of what country the gadge works for.

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #10 on: March 30, 2022, 07:59:48 AM » Always be grafters there...... Greedy rednose will allow anyone for clicks

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #12 on: March 30, 2022, 09:52:46 AM » Has that thread been pulled now?



Bad dad is clearly up his own arse with plenty of posters rimming him.

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:09:28 PM » At it again today on another thread...... Can't help himself..... Some ego

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:08:10 PM » Putin has literally just been giving a press conference where he has said tomorrow he will cut gas

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:17:54 PM »





The Oracle of the War said today



So, I've been told how the west know chapter and verse Putin's plans and also the minutae of his daily movements (excuse the pun). I don't think I am allowed to divulge fully here yet but, suffice to say, if true, it's nuts. Surprisingly, it involves China, very heavily. The implication is also that Putin is as thick as a brick. I will say more later if I am allowed. Apparently in western military circles it's reasonably well known.



The west had his plans a long time ago. They are quite shocking really. The reason the Scandis got heavily involved in the Ukraine is that his long term plans involved going north to the Suwalki gap, taking the baltic states, thus connecting a border from Kalingrad to Odessa. Then he was going to nuke Sweden from North to south (he hates Sweden) ... they have already had dry runs with bombers into Swedish airspace, accompanied by fighter escort (they were chased off). He would then control the baltic as Finland would also succumb. The strategic island Gotland would be under Russian control. Germany have more or less thrown the Scandic and Baltic states under the bus ... blocking any Nato defence of those territories because they have a very important deal going with Russia for their gas supply. Hence Sweden's "volunteers" going into the Ukraine to do as much damage as possible.



The plan to use pre-emptive nukes is scary stuff.



I won't get any more info after today. As some of you think it's ballocks anyway, that won't matter a lot.





Bad dads !"source" said he was going to "nuke Sweden .........as he hates them " was todays gem
Last few words are only truth spouted

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:06:31 PM »



Cheers mate, give me the gen and Ill post it on an English footy forum.



Ere gadge I have all this sensitive, confidential intel for you.
Cheers mate, give me the gen and Ill post it on an English footy forum.

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:28:56 PM »



It does remind me of the day today



Putin in a bunker, bunged up on prune juice except hes on TV



Ive given up reading the site
It does remind me of the day today
Putin in a bunker, bunged up on prune juice except hes on TV
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1SPWgodul_E

Bad Dads heads fucking shot - no pun intended.



he and the others will be trying to track us all down....



its job done when the admin are starting to question themselves

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #24 on: Today at 05:38:38 AM » Quote from: kippers on March 30, 2022, 09:52:46 AM Has that thread been pulled now?

Bad dad is clearly up his own arse with plenty of posters rimming him.



Bad dad is clearly up his own arse with plenty of posters rimming him.



Yeah the fucker pulled it but it is still on here - showing the cunt up



we should send it to the *mod police* and get him and westy fucked for breaking the official secrets act - the grassing fuckers will be breaking national security given they fucking hate the country anyroad the way that lot OTR go on.



we should send it to the *mod police* and get him and westy fucked for breaking the official secrets act - the grassing fuckers will be breaking national security given they fucking hate the country anyroad the way that lot OTR go on.

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #25 on: Today at 07:17:03 AM » Maybe someone has reported it