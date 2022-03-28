Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: baddad spitting his dummy out  (Read 682 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 2 213


« on: March 28, 2022, 06:02:51 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/ukraine-good-and-bad-news.30432/page-2

Whoever Sulmani is take a bow son.
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 045


« Reply #1 on: March 28, 2022, 08:03:21 PM »
He is getting a hammering & goes back to all he knows ........dictatorship  & fascism , my way or else .Same  Lad ripped him apart weeks ago , & the daft sod tried again & got it handed to him on a plate again by wiser people  who know considerably more than him & his " source" :alf:.

Sadly i expect the people who have exposed the bullshit will dissappear Pol Pot style  
« Last Edit: March 28, 2022, 08:09:31 PM by Gingerpig » Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
Posts: 7 547


« Reply #2 on: March 28, 2022, 08:30:13 PM »
Second time the thick cunt has been caught spouting horse shit about Ukraine.

Hes had a verbal shooing and has yet again responded by threatening to ban people. Must be the most thin skinned fanny in the UK.
Rutters
Posts: 635


« Reply #3 on: March 29, 2022, 09:15:06 AM »
People on there who think themselves so 'progressive' will pretend not to have seen it because they share his politics.

It's how authoritarianism works.
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 045


« Reply #4 on: March 29, 2022, 12:25:30 PM »
He has posted more  but put the blame on his source    :alf:

Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons


Suppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for  a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars  
Bernie
Posts: 7 547


« Reply #5 on: March 29, 2022, 02:39:06 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on March 29, 2022, 12:25:30 PM
He has posted more  but put the blame on his source    :alf:

Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons


Suppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for  a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars  

As if someone who had access to secret intelligence would break the official secrets act and put himself at risk of a lengthy spell inside just to tell some failed TV cameraman  :nige: :nige: :nige:
Robbso
Posts: 16 018


« Reply #6 on: March 29, 2022, 04:29:22 PM »
Im certain when I joined up we were reminded almost daily about the official secrets act, fucking hell we were even warned about foreign women( Eastern European)loitering around bars near naval bases trying to get information from gullible, drunken matelots. The majority of us daft cunts couldnt remember where our ship was berthed never mind any government secrets :gaz:

Anyway, my point is, it would be one very stupid person to divulge the information him on FMTTM is claiming to be privy to, regardless of what country the gadge works for.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 007


« Reply #7 on: March 29, 2022, 05:26:24 PM »
Your social media is now monitored.

My mate got a pull for posting a pic the wrong side of the fence in the dockyard.
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Posts: 16 018


« Reply #8 on: March 29, 2022, 05:48:21 PM »
Did one of the Eastern European girls do the pulling :mido:
headset
Posts: 4 816


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:43:29 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on March 28, 2022, 06:02:51 PM
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/ukraine-good-and-bad-news.30432/page-2

Whoever Sulmani is take a bow son.

monkey

Yeah, i noticed that - he's wrapped him up twice now.

they said it would never be infiltrated how wrong they were.....

the is pockets of 'workers' grafting that place all in the name of banter


Gingerpig
Posts: 1 045


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:59:48 AM »
Always be grafters there...... Greedy rednose will allow anyone for clicks :nige:
Bernie
Posts: 7 547


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:49:55 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 07:59:48 AM
Always be grafters there...... Greedy rednose will allow anyone for clicks :nige:

I laughed when Westy said "Obviously i need ads on here to pay the bills".

There's no ads on here, or any of the other boards as far as i know...........

kippers
Posts: 3 118


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:52:46 AM »
Has that thread been pulled now?

Bad dad is clearly up his own arse with plenty of posters rimming him.
Logged
Rutters
Posts: 635


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:57:00 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:49:55 AM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 07:59:48 AM
Always be grafters there...... Greedy rednose will allow anyone for clicks :nige:

I laughed when Westy said "Obviously i need ads on here to pay the bills".

There's no ads on here, or any of the other boards as far as i know...........


How else is going to maintain his luxurious lifestyle?
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 045


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:09:28 PM »
At it again today on another thread...... Can't help himself..... Some ego 
Winston
Posts: 816


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:08:10 PM »
Putin has literally just been giving a press conference where he has said tomorrow he will cut gas
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 045


« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:17:54 PM »
Bad dads !"source" said he was going to "nuke Sweden .........as he hates them " was todays gem  :alf: :alf:


The Oracle of the War said today

So, I've been told how the west know chapter and verse Putin's plans and also the minutae of his daily movements (excuse the pun). I don't think I am allowed to divulge fully here yet but, suffice to say, if true, it's nuts. Surprisingly, it involves China, very heavily. The implication is also that Putin is as thick as a brick. I will say more later if I am allowed. Apparently in western military circles it's reasonably well known.

The west had his plans a long time ago. They are quite shocking really. The reason the Scandis got heavily involved in the Ukraine is that his long term plans involved going north to the Suwalki gap, taking the baltic states, thus connecting a border from Kalingrad to Odessa. Then he was going to nuke Sweden from North to south (he hates Sweden) ... they have already had dry runs with bombers into Swedish airspace, accompanied by fighter escort (they were chased off). He would then control the baltic as Finland would also succumb. The strategic island Gotland would be under Russian control. Germany have more or less thrown the Scandic and Baltic states under the bus ... blocking any Nato defence of those territories because they have a very important deal going with Russia for their gas supply. Hence Sweden's "volunteers" going into the Ukraine to do as much damage as possible.

The plan to use pre-emptive nukes is scary stuff.

I won't get any more info after today. As some of you think it's ballocks anyway, that won't matter a lot.


Last few words are only truth spouted  :nige:
Robbso
Posts: 16 018


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:05:46 PM »
 

Someone has lost the plot.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 571



« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:50:12 PM »
Source is either an insider at Reuters or Mad Cunt Kenny from the bar of The Fountain
