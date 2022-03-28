Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: baddad spitting his dummy out  (Read 495 times)
T_Bone
« on: March 28, 2022, 06:02:51 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/ukraine-good-and-bad-news.30432/page-2

Whoever Sulmani is take a bow son.
Gingerpig
« Reply #1 on: March 28, 2022, 08:03:21 PM »
He is getting a hammering & goes back to all he knows ........dictatorship  & fascism , my way or else .Same  Lad ripped him apart weeks ago , & the daft sod tried again & got it handed to him on a plate again by wiser people  who know considerably more than him & his " source" :alf:.

Sadly i expect the people who have exposed the bullshit will dissappear Pol Pot style  
« Last Edit: March 28, 2022, 08:09:31 PM by Gingerpig » Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: March 28, 2022, 08:30:13 PM »
Second time the thick cunt has been caught spouting horse shit about Ukraine.

Hes had a verbal shooing and has yet again responded by threatening to ban people. Must be the most thin skinned fanny in the UK.
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:15:06 AM »
People on there who think themselves so 'progressive' will pretend not to have seen it because they share his politics.

It's how authoritarianism works.
Gingerpig
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:25:30 PM »
He has posted more  but put the blame on his source    :alf:

Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons


Suppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for  a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars  
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:39:06 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 12:25:30 PM
He has posted more  but put the blame on his source    :alf:

Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons


Suppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for  a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars  

As if someone who had access to secret intelligence would break the official secrets act and put himself at risk of a lengthy spell inside just to tell some failed TV cameraman  :nige: :nige: :nige:
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:29:22 PM »
Im certain when I joined up we were reminded almost daily about the official secrets act, fucking hell we were even warned about foreign women( Eastern European)loitering around bars near naval bases trying to get information from gullible, drunken matelots. The majority of us daft cunts couldnt remember where our ship was berthed never mind any government secrets :gaz:

Anyway, my point is, it would be one very stupid person to divulge the information him on FMTTM is claiming to be privy to, regardless of what country the gadge works for.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:26:24 PM »
Your social media is now monitored.

My mate got a pull for posting a pic the wrong side of the fence in the dockyard.
Tory Cunt
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:48:21 PM »
Did one of the Eastern European girls do the pulling :mido:
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:43:29 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on March 28, 2022, 06:02:51 PM
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/ukraine-good-and-bad-news.30432/page-2

Whoever Sulmani is take a bow son.

monkey

Yeah, i noticed that - he's wrapped him up twice now.

they said it would never be infiltrated how wrong they were.....

the is pockets of 'workers' grafting that place all in the name of banter


Gingerpig
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:59:48 AM »
Always be grafters there...... Greedy rednose will allow anyone for clicks :nige:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:49:55 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 07:59:48 AM
Always be grafters there...... Greedy rednose will allow anyone for clicks :nige:

I laughed when Westy said "Obviously i need ads on here to pay the bills".

There's no ads on here, or any of the other boards as far as i know...........

kippers
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:52:46 AM »
Has that thread been pulled now?

Bad dad is clearly up his own arse with plenty of posters rimming him.
Rutters
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:57:00 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:49:55 AM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 07:59:48 AM
Always be grafters there...... Greedy rednose will allow anyone for clicks :nige:

I laughed when Westy said "Obviously i need ads on here to pay the bills".

There's no ads on here, or any of the other boards as far as i know...........


How else is going to maintain his luxurious lifestyle?
