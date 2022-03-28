Gingerpig

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #1 on: March 28, 2022, 08:03:21 PM »



Sadly i expect the people who have exposed the bullshit will dissappear Pol Pot style He is getting a hammering & goes back to all he knows ........dictatorship & fascism , my way or else .Same Lad ripped him apart weeks ago , & the daft sod tried again & got it handed to him on a plate again by wiser people who know considerably more than him & his " source"Sadly i expect the people who have exposed the bullshit will dissappear Pol Pot style

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #2 on: March 28, 2022, 08:30:13 PM » Second time the thick cunt has been caught spouting horse shit about Ukraine.



Hes had a verbal shooing and has yet again responded by threatening to ban people. Must be the most thin skinned fanny in the UK.



Rutters

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:15:06 AM » People on there who think themselves so 'progressive' will pretend not to have seen it because they share his politics.

It's how authoritarianism works.



Gingerpig

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:25:30 PM »



Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons





Suppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars He has posted more but put the blame on his sourcePutins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoonsSuppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars

As if someone who had access to secret intelligence would break the official secrets act and put himself at risk of a lengthy spell inside just to tell some failed TV cameraman

Robbso

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:29:22 PM »



Anyway, my point is, it would be one very stupid person to divulge the information him on FMTTM is claiming to be privy to, regardless of what country the gadge works for. Im certain when I joined up we were reminded almost daily about the official secrets act, fucking hell we were even warned about foreign women( Eastern European)loitering around bars near naval bases trying to get information from gullible, drunken matelots. The majority of us daft cunts couldnt remember where our ship was berthed never mind any government secretsAnyway, my point is, it would be one very stupid person to divulge the information him on FMTTM is claiming to be privy to, regardless of what country the gadge works for.

Gingerpig

Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:59:48 AM » Always be grafters there...... Greedy rednose will allow anyone for clicks