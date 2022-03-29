Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 29, 2022, 09:22:10 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: baddad spitting his dummy out  (Read 403 times)
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 213


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:02:51 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/ukraine-good-and-bad-news.30432/page-2

Whoever Sulmani is take a bow son.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 041


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:03:21 PM »
He is getting a hammering & goes back to all he knows ........dictatorship  & fascism , my way or else .Same  Lad ripped him apart weeks ago , & the daft sod tried again & got it handed to him on a plate again by wiser people  who know considerably more than him & his " source" :alf:.

Sadly i expect the people who have exposed the bullshit will dissappear Pol Pot style  
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:09:31 PM by Gingerpig » Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 540


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:30:13 PM »
Second time the thick cunt has been caught spouting horse shit about Ukraine.

Hes had a verbal shooing and has yet again responded by threatening to ban people. Must be the most thin skinned fanny in the UK.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 629


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:15:06 AM »
People on there who think themselves so 'progressive' will pretend not to have seen it because they share his politics.

It's how authoritarianism works.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 041


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:25:30 PM »
He has posted more  but put the blame on his source    :alf:

Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons


Suppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for  a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars  
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 540


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:39:06 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 12:25:30 PM
He has posted more  but put the blame on his source    :alf:

Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons


Suppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for  a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars  

As if someone who had access to secret intelligence would break the official secrets act and put himself at risk of a lengthy spell inside just to tell some failed TV cameraman  :nige: :nige: :nige:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 013


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:29:22 PM »
Im certain when I joined up we were reminded almost daily about the official secrets act, fucking hell we were even warned about foreign women( Eastern European)loitering around bars near naval bases trying to get information from gullible, drunken matelots. The majority of us daft cunts couldnt remember where our ship was berthed never mind any government secrets :gaz:

Anyway, my point is, it would be one very stupid person to divulge the information him on FMTTM is claiming to be privy to, regardless of what country the gadge works for.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 005


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:26:24 PM »
Your social media is now monitored.

My mate got a pull for posting a pic the wrong side of the fence in the dockyard.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 013


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:48:21 PM »
Did one of the Eastern European girls do the pulling :mido:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 