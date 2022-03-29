T_Bone

Posts: 2 213 baddad spitting his dummy out « on: Yesterday at 06:02:51 PM » https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/ukraine-good-and-bad-news.30432/page-2



Whoever Sulmani is take a bow son.

Gingerpig

Posts: 1 041 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:03:21 PM » .



He is getting a hammering & goes back to all he knows ........dictatorship & fascism , my way or else .Same Lad ripped him apart weeks ago , & the daft sod tried again & got it handed to him on a plate again by wiser people who know considerably more than him & his " source"Sadly i expect the people who have exposed the bullshit will dissappear Pol Pot style

Bernie

Posts: 7 540 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:30:13 PM » Second time the thick cunt has been caught spouting horse shit about Ukraine.



Hes had a verbal shooing and has yet again responded by threatening to ban people. Must be the most thin skinned fanny in the UK.



Rutters

Posts: 629 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:15:06 AM » People on there who think themselves so 'progressive' will pretend not to have seen it because they share his politics.



Gingerpig

Posts: 1 041 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:25:30 PM »



Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons





He has posted more but put the blame on his source
Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons

Suppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars

Bernie

As if someone who had access to secret intelligence would break the official secrets act and put himself at risk of a lengthy spell inside just to tell some failed TV cameraman