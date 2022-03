Robbso

Robbso
Will Smith « on: Yesterday at 08:07:26 AM » All that training for the Ali move for nowt

Pigeon droppings
Re: Will Smith « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:35:26 AM »



Just read on boreme that his wife has alopecia. There's no guarantee that Chris Rock knew that! Even if he did, Smith still makes himself look a bellend!



Showed the whole world in one mad second, that he's a bellend!Just read on boreme that his wife has alopecia. There's no guarantee that Chris Rock knew that! Even if he did, Smith still makes himself look a bellend!No doubt Smith's PR team will come up with some cock n bull about it was a joke and the pair have made up and are all lovey dovey best pals!

Rutters
Re: Will Smith « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:09:02 AM » Just seen some poor sap writing that if someone joked about his wife she'd expect him to punch them too.



Presumably he's off to a labour Party meeting to discuss 'Toxic masculinity' and 'The Patriarchy'.

kippers
Re: Will Smith « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:46:03 AM » Fair play in my opinion.

A joke at a wife's expense crosses a line.

Ben G
Re: Will Smith « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:47:27 AM » Yep!



If someone made a joke about my wife's illnesses in public….



Logged

Rutters
Re: Will Smith « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:07:07 AM » If you justify some violence then you justify all violence.



How about if it was a female comedian joking about your wife's illness? Would you wallop her?



What do you think the reaction would have been if Will Smith was a white man punching a smaller black man?



Logged

Ben G
Re: Will Smith « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:25:23 AM » I suppose it's about having a sense of principles.



In my book it’s man’s job to defend his family.



Women are less likely to to be a threat or insult that family unit so… I dunno.





I certainly wouldn't raise my hands to a female or someone weaker.

kippers
Re: Will Smith « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:30:26 AM » Someone in the pub says, 'fucking hello mate, what's your missus done to her hair/face?'



She becomes uncomfortable.



I guess you walk away?

Posts: 629 Re: Will Smith « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:35:27 AM » Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:25:23 AM I suppose it’s about having a sense of principles.



In my book it’s man’s job to defend his family.



Women are less likely to to be a threat or insult that family unit so… I dunno.





I certainly wouldn’t raise my hands to a female or someone weaker.



In your book, what do you see as a 'woman's job'.



Logged

Posts: 629 Re: Will Smith « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:39:32 AM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:30:26 AM Someone in the pub says, 'fucking hello mate, what's your missus done to her hair/face?'



She becomes uncomfortable.



I guess you walk away?



Equality dictates that it's not men's job to protect women's feelings. Have you never heard of Feminism?



Logged

Ben G
Re: Will Smith « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:40:01 AM » There's no 'woman's job' anymore. As far as I can see in the Western World anyway.

Much different in Asian countries still with men being the bread winner etc.



Much different in Asian countries still with men being the bread winner etc.









Logged

Westlane_rightwinger





Re: Will Smith « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:13:13 PM » There are plenty of job's women can't or won't do.



The powers that be have decided there's equality aka inequality when it comes to sentencing...men more likely to go to jail, more likely in worse conditions and more likely with little to no support when committing the same crimes as a female. Reality is there has never been nor will there ever be equality.



Will certainly forgot his training. And little Chris is at least 2 weight categories below him.



I'd have done the same like! :O)

Rutters
Re: Will Smith « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:21:12 PM » Gender equality will never be achieved until we stop portraying women as oppressed and men as oppressor (also see: Race, sexuality. disability)



There are advantages and disadvantages of being male or female. Both men and women can be good or bad people at any given time or circumstance.

Robbso
Re: Will Smith « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:25:54 PM » Fucking hell, it was just a slap

Ollyboro





Re: Will Smith « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:48:24 PM » A black geezer assaulting somecunt in LA? He's lucky the cops didn't shoot him. Flies like a butterfly, slaps like a bitch.