Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky « Reply #6 on: March 28, 2022, 12:16:14 PM » Hardly anyone watches it despite the BBC's obsession. Attendances reflect the lack of interest in it.



Most watching yesterday were bored, didn't have sky, don't find spoiled brats going round and round in circles entertaining or were fucked off with the lack of cricket.

Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky « Reply #7 on: March 28, 2022, 12:24:00 PM » To be fair....I only watched it cos I could not find ANYTHING else to watch! I skipped past it a few times looking at every other programme before settling on womens footy!



When the next womens footy comes on tv....I'll be skipping past it agan!

I agree it gets over promoted on the BBC, but there were over 20k at Old Trafford yesterday watching it. Durham women have had over 1k a couple of times this season.



Will be some decent crowds when England hosts the women's Euros this summer.



Will never compete with the men but it's definitely coming on leaps and bounds.







Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky « Reply #15 on: March 30, 2022, 07:53:39 AM » I don't mind watching England ladies - so I am on board with ladies' football in that way. I cant claim to have watched any ladies league games as yet.



That said big scorelines look good on paper but too many of them means the gap between clubs is too big which is actually a spoiler in some ways - as daft as that sounds when the game is all about goals at the end of the day.



i like tight competitive games of football 9 times out of ten - men or women with the odd big scoreline in a season thrown in Logged