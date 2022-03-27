Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 03, 2022, 05:34:04 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky  (Read 589 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 459


View Profile
« on: March 27, 2022, 03:13:17 PM »
lesta v chelsea.....0-4 after 10 mins!

This could be a PROPER cricket score!

 :alf:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 038


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 27, 2022, 03:55:34 PM »
More than Englands batsmen can manage :alf:
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 892

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 27, 2022, 09:20:57 PM »
Ill watch the American ladies
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 783


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 27, 2022, 09:34:26 PM »
If they went topless, I'd seriously consider it!
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 119


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 28, 2022, 10:47:53 AM »
Tell you what (now you've got the jokes out the way)
womens football is coming on extremely well.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 635


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 28, 2022, 11:11:37 AM »
In what way?

Given the PUBLIC funds the BBC splash out on publicising, hyping and broadcasting...any campaign would benefit massively.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 140


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: March 28, 2022, 12:16:14 PM »
Hardly anyone watches it despite the BBC's obsession. Attendances reflect the lack of interest in it.

Most watching yesterday were bored, didn't have sky, don't find spoiled brats going round and round in circles entertaining or were fucked off with the lack of cricket.
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 459


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: March 28, 2022, 12:24:00 PM »
To be fair....I only watched it cos I could not find ANYTHING else to watch!  I skipped past it a few times looking at every other programme before settling on womens footy!

When the next womens footy comes on tv....I'll be skipping past it agan!
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 635


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: March 28, 2022, 01:27:45 PM »
Doesn't matter how few watch it... that won't stop the BBC splurging your money on it.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 548


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: March 28, 2022, 01:47:52 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on March 28, 2022, 12:16:14 PM
Hardly anyone watches it despite the BBC's obsession. Attendances reflect the lack of interest in it.

Most watching yesterday were bored, didn't have sky, don't find spoiled brats going round and round in circles entertaining or were fucked off with the lack of cricket.

I agree it gets over promoted on the BBC, but there were over 20k at Old Trafford yesterday watching it. Durham women have had over 1k a couple of times this season.

Will be some decent crowds when England hosts the women's Euros this summer.

Will never compete with the men but it's definitely coming on leaps and bounds.

 :like:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 548


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: March 28, 2022, 01:52:45 PM »
Here ya go........womens Euro final at Wembley now a 90k sell out!!!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60901175
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 592



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: March 28, 2022, 03:42:38 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 28, 2022, 01:27:45 PM
Doesn't matter how few watch it... that won't stop the BBC splurging your money on it.


It is absolutely ALL OVER Sky as well. Crowds of 45, 43 of which are relatives
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 892

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: March 28, 2022, 04:45:50 PM »
Transgender (male) keepers and it would be a better watch
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 635


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: March 28, 2022, 05:11:46 PM »
Given all the exposure, kudos and money being thrown at an inferior product you can understand why some average/failed male footballers might see it as an opportunity.

Good on 'em.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 038


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: March 28, 2022, 05:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Minge on March 28, 2022, 04:45:50 PM
Transgender (male) keepers and it would be a better watch

You dodgy fucker monkey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 843


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: March 30, 2022, 07:53:39 AM »
I don't mind watching England ladies - so I am on board with ladies' football in that way. I cant claim to have watched any ladies league games as yet.

That said big scorelines look good on paper but too many of them means the gap between clubs is too big which is actually a spoiler in some ways - as daft as that sounds when the game is all about goals at the end of the day.

i like tight competitive games of football 9 times out of ten - men or women with the odd big scoreline in a season thrown in
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 548


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: March 30, 2022, 09:44:30 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 28, 2022, 05:11:46 PM
Given all the exposure, kudos and money being thrown at an inferior product you can understand why some average/failed male footballers might see it as an opportunity.

Good on 'em.

Might be right there. Conference player could say they ID as a women and demand a trial. Club wouldn't dare refuse, so you then end up with a man (Sorry, "Person with a penis"), playing in the women's league.  lost

Seems women are getting edged out of their own sports.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 635


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: March 30, 2022, 09:58:01 AM »
Well, they will insist it's of equal value.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 548


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:00:34 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on March 30, 2022, 09:44:30 AM
Quote from: Rutters on March 28, 2022, 05:11:46 PM
Given all the exposure, kudos and money being thrown at an inferior product you can understand why some average/failed male footballers might see it as an opportunity.

Good on 'em.

Might be right there. Conference player could say they ID as a women and demand a trial. Club wouldn't dare refuse, so you then end up with a man (Sorry, "Person with a penis"), playing in the women's league.  lost

Seems women are getting edged out of their own sports.



Well, its happening sooner than I thought

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10679981/Trans-goalkeeper-used-play-mens-football-selected-England-Universities-womens-side.html
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 663


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:39:03 AM »
Its getting better but needs to have smaller goals rather than trans keepers. I don't think the BBC promote it as a politically correct gesture, its just the only live football rights they can afford.
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Online Online

Posts: 599


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:05:35 PM »
The BBC loves pushing womens sport like the Football, Cricket and Rugby. Its shite, one of the England cricketers was dropped 5 times on the way to a century in the Semis.  klins
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 892

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:53:59 PM »
The times Ive hit our lass in the face with the tv remote, woman cant catch for shit  lost
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 