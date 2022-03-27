Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky  (Read 407 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: March 27, 2022, 03:13:17 PM »
lesta v chelsea.....0-4 after 10 mins!

This could be a PROPER cricket score!

 :alf:
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: March 27, 2022, 03:55:34 PM »
More than Englands batsmen can manage :alf:
Minge
« Reply #2 on: March 27, 2022, 09:20:57 PM »
Ill watch the American ladies
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #3 on: March 27, 2022, 09:34:26 PM »
If they went topless, I'd seriously consider it!
kippers
« Reply #4 on: March 28, 2022, 10:47:53 AM »
Tell you what (now you've got the jokes out the way)
womens football is coming on extremely well.
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: March 28, 2022, 11:11:37 AM »
In what way?

Given the PUBLIC funds the BBC splash out on publicising, hyping and broadcasting...any campaign would benefit massively.
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #6 on: March 28, 2022, 12:16:14 PM »
Hardly anyone watches it despite the BBC's obsession. Attendances reflect the lack of interest in it.

Most watching yesterday were bored, didn't have sky, don't find spoiled brats going round and round in circles entertaining or were fucked off with the lack of cricket.
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #7 on: March 28, 2022, 12:24:00 PM »
To be fair....I only watched it cos I could not find ANYTHING else to watch!  I skipped past it a few times looking at every other programme before settling on womens footy!

When the next womens footy comes on tv....I'll be skipping past it agan!
Rutters
« Reply #8 on: March 28, 2022, 01:27:45 PM »
Doesn't matter how few watch it... that won't stop the BBC splurging your money on it.
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: March 28, 2022, 01:47:52 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on March 28, 2022, 12:16:14 PM
Hardly anyone watches it despite the BBC's obsession. Attendances reflect the lack of interest in it.

Most watching yesterday were bored, didn't have sky, don't find spoiled brats going round and round in circles entertaining or were fucked off with the lack of cricket.

I agree it gets over promoted on the BBC, but there were over 20k at Old Trafford yesterday watching it. Durham women have had over 1k a couple of times this season.

Will be some decent crowds when England hosts the women's Euros this summer.

Will never compete with the men but it's definitely coming on leaps and bounds.

Bernie
« Reply #10 on: March 28, 2022, 01:52:45 PM »
Here ya go........womens Euro final at Wembley now a 90k sell out!!!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60901175
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: March 28, 2022, 03:42:38 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 28, 2022, 01:27:45 PM
Doesn't matter how few watch it... that won't stop the BBC splurging your money on it.


It is absolutely ALL OVER Sky as well. Crowds of 45, 43 of which are relatives
Minge
« Reply #12 on: March 28, 2022, 04:45:50 PM »
Transgender (male) keepers and it would be a better watch
Rutters
« Reply #13 on: March 28, 2022, 05:11:46 PM »
Given all the exposure, kudos and money being thrown at an inferior product you can understand why some average/failed male footballers might see it as an opportunity.

Good on 'em.
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: March 28, 2022, 05:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Minge on March 28, 2022, 04:45:50 PM
Transgender (male) keepers and it would be a better watch

You dodgy fucker monkey
headset
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:53:39 AM »
I don't mind watching England ladies - so I am on board with ladies' football in that way. I cant claim to have watched any ladies league games as yet.

That said big scorelines look good on paper but too many of them means the gap between clubs is too big which is actually a spoiler in some ways - as daft as that sounds when the game is all about goals at the end of the day.

i like tight competitive games of football 9 times out of ten - men or women with the odd big scoreline in a season thrown in
Bernie
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:44:30 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 28, 2022, 05:11:46 PM
Given all the exposure, kudos and money being thrown at an inferior product you can understand why some average/failed male footballers might see it as an opportunity.

Good on 'em.

Might be right there. Conference player could say they ID as a women and demand a trial. Club wouldn't dare refuse, so you then end up with a man (Sorry, "Person with a penis"), playing in the women's league.  lost

Seems women are getting edged out of their own sports.
Rutters
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:58:01 AM »
Well, they will insist it's of equal value.
