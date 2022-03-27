Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 30, 2022, 10:02:45 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky (Read 407 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 455
is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
on:
March 27, 2022, 03:13:17 PM »
lesta v chelsea.....0-4 after 10 mins!
This could be a PROPER cricket score!
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 014
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #1 on:
March 27, 2022, 03:55:34 PM »
More than Englands batsmen can manage
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 883
Superstar
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #2 on:
March 27, 2022, 09:20:57 PM »
Ill watch the American ladies
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 783
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #3 on:
March 27, 2022, 09:34:26 PM »
If they went topless, I'd seriously consider it!
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 118
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #4 on:
March 28, 2022, 10:47:53 AM »
Tell you what (now you've got the jokes out the way)
womens football is coming on extremely well.
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 631
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #5 on:
March 28, 2022, 11:11:37 AM »
In what way?
Given the PUBLIC funds the BBC splash out on publicising, hyping and broadcasting...any campaign would benefit massively.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 139
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #6 on:
March 28, 2022, 12:16:14 PM »
Hardly anyone watches it despite the BBC's obsession. Attendances reflect the lack of interest in it.
Most watching yesterday were bored, didn't have sky, don't find spoiled brats going round and round in circles entertaining or were fucked off with the lack of cricket.
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 455
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #7 on:
March 28, 2022, 12:24:00 PM »
To be fair....I only watched it cos I could not find ANYTHING else to watch! I skipped past it a few times looking at every other programme before settling on womens footy!
When the next womens footy comes on tv....I'll be skipping past it agan!
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 631
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #8 on:
March 28, 2022, 01:27:45 PM »
Doesn't matter how few watch it... that won't stop the BBC splurging your money on it.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 546
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #9 on:
March 28, 2022, 01:47:52 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on March 28, 2022, 12:16:14 PM
Hardly anyone watches it despite the BBC's obsession. Attendances reflect the lack of interest in it.
Most watching yesterday were bored, didn't have sky, don't find spoiled brats going round and round in circles entertaining or were fucked off with the lack of cricket.
I agree it gets over promoted on the BBC, but there were over 20k at Old Trafford yesterday watching it. Durham women have had over 1k a couple of times this season.
Will be some decent crowds when England hosts the women's Euros this summer.
Will never compete with the men but it's definitely coming on leaps and bounds.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 546
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #10 on:
March 28, 2022, 01:52:45 PM »
Here ya go........womens Euro final at Wembley now a 90k sell out!!!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60901175
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 567
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #11 on:
March 28, 2022, 03:42:38 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 28, 2022, 01:27:45 PM
Doesn't matter how few watch it... that won't stop the BBC splurging your money on it.
It is absolutely ALL OVER Sky as well. Crowds of 45, 43 of which are relatives
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 883
Superstar
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #12 on:
March 28, 2022, 04:45:50 PM »
Transgender (male) keepers and it would be a better watch
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 631
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #13 on:
March 28, 2022, 05:11:46 PM »
Given all the exposure, kudos and money being thrown at an inferior product you can understand why some average/failed male footballers might see it as an opportunity.
Good on 'em.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 014
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #14 on:
March 28, 2022, 05:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Minge on March 28, 2022, 04:45:50 PM
Transgender (male) keepers and it would be a better watch
You dodgy fucker
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 811
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:53:39 AM »
I don't mind watching England ladies - so I am on board with ladies' football in that way. I cant claim to have watched any ladies league games as yet.
That said big scorelines look good on paper but too many of them means the gap between clubs is too big which is actually a spoiler in some ways - as daft as that sounds when the game is all about goals at the end of the day.
i like tight competitive games of football 9 times out of ten - men or women with the odd big scoreline in a season thrown in
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 546
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:44:30 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on March 28, 2022, 05:11:46 PM
Given all the exposure, kudos and money being thrown at an inferior product you can understand why some average/failed male footballers might see it as an opportunity.
Good on 'em.
Might be right there. Conference player could say they ID as a women and demand a trial. Club wouldn't dare refuse, so you then end up with a man (Sorry, "Person with a penis"), playing in the women's league.
Seems women are getting edged out of their own sports.
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 631
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 09:58:01 AM »
Well, they will insist it's of equal value.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...