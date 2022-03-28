Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 28, 2022
Author Topic: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky  (Read 219 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 03:13:17 PM »
lesta v chelsea.....0-4 after 10 mins!

This could be a PROPER cricket score!

Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:55:34 PM »
More than Englands batsmen can manage :alf:
Minge
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:20:57 PM »
Ill watch the American ladies
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:34:26 PM »
If they went topless, I'd seriously consider it!
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:47:53 AM »
Tell you what (now you've got the jokes out the way)
womens football is coming on extremely well.
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:11:37 AM »
In what way?

Given the PUBLIC funds the BBC splash out on publicising, hyping and broadcasting...any campaign would benefit massively.
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:16:14 PM »
Hardly anyone watches it despite the BBC's obsession. Attendances reflect the lack of interest in it.

Most watching yesterday were bored, didn't have sky, don't find spoiled brats going round and round in circles entertaining or were fucked off with the lack of cricket.
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:24:00 PM »
To be fair....I only watched it cos I could not find ANYTHING else to watch!  I skipped past it a few times looking at every other programme before settling on womens footy!

When the next womens footy comes on tv....I'll be skipping past it agan!
Rutters
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:27:45 PM »
Doesn't matter how few watch it... that won't stop the BBC splurging your money on it.
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:47:52 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 12:16:14 PM
Hardly anyone watches it despite the BBC's obsession. Attendances reflect the lack of interest in it.

Most watching yesterday were bored, didn't have sky, don't find spoiled brats going round and round in circles entertaining or were fucked off with the lack of cricket.

I agree it gets over promoted on the BBC, but there were over 20k at Old Trafford yesterday watching it. Durham women have had over 1k a couple of times this season.

Will be some decent crowds when England hosts the women's Euros this summer.

Will never compete with the men but it's definitely coming on leaps and bounds.

Bernie
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:52:45 PM »
Here ya go........womens Euro final at Wembley now a 90k sell out!!!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60901175
