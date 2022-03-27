Welcome,
March 27, 2022, 11:22:31 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
Author
Topic: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky (Read 115 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 453
is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
Today
at 03:13:17 PM »
lesta v chelsea.....0-4 after 10 mins!
This could be a PROPER cricket score!
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 006
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
Today
at 03:55:34 PM »
More than Englands batsmen can manage
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 881
Superstar
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
Today
at 09:20:57 PM »
Ill watch the American ladies
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 783
Re: is anyone watching the womens footy on sky
Today
at 09:34:26 PM »
If they went topless, I'd seriously consider it!
