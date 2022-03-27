Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 27, 2022, 02:18:14 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Anyone on Parly Road last night ?  (Read 189 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 997


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 02:30:18 PM »
Sounds like a real message board dust up.


Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 039


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:10:22 PM »
Please enlighten us mere mortals Ben G

Now read it , just another day in shitehole central ..................all in the name of diversity  otr  say , but live no where fucking near the hole their policies have created
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:17:03 PM by Gingerpig » Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 532


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:33:04 PM »
Dont think anyone off here would dare go down there these days.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 039


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:58:10 PM »
Drove through a week ago , not nice,, dodgepots all over of all nationalities , tons of  albanian/kosovan types  just stood around like they own the place now .......a area totally fucked up beyond belief  now , where many bought their first houses years ago  & worked their way up .......if you are living there now your house value is minimal
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 503

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:26:25 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 09:58:10 PM
Drove through a week ago , not nice,, dodgepots all over of all nationalities , tons of  albanian/kosovan types  just stood around like they own the place now .......a area totally fucked up beyond belief  now , where many bought their first houses years ago  & worked their way up .......if you are living there now your house value is minimal

I don't know where to begin. Tons of Albanian/Kosovan types? Perhaps there are hundreds of these people standing around like they own the place. But if they live there.... Would you prefer them to stand elsewhere? Apart from your own kerb crawling*, what crimes did you see these dodgepots committing?

*Sorry for making assumptions
Logged
I know where you live
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 004


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:14:55 AM »
A foreign crime no doubt :homer:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 