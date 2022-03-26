Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 26, 2022
Author Topic: Anyone on Parly Road last night ?  (Read 141 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 02:30:18 PM »
Sounds like a real message board dust up.


Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:10:22 PM »
Please enlighten us mere mortals Ben G

Now read it , just another day in shitehole central ..................all in the name of diversity  otr  say , but live no where fucking near the hole their policies have created
« Last Edit: Today at 05:17:03 PM by Gingerpig »
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
BoroPE
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:33:04 PM »
Dont think anyone off here would dare go down there these days.
Gingerpig
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:58:10 PM »
Drove through a week ago , not nice,, dodgepots all over of all nationalities , tons of  albanian/kosovan types  just stood around like they own the place now .......a area totally fucked up beyond belief  now , where many bought their first houses years ago  & worked their way up .......if you are living there now your house value is minimal
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
