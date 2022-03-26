Welcome,
March 26, 2022, 10:10:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Anyone on Parly Road last night ?
Author
Topic: Anyone on Parly Road last night ? (Read 141 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 996
Anyone on Parly Road last night ?
«
on:
Today
at 02:30:18 PM »
Sounds like a real message board dust up.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 1 039
Re: Anyone on Parly Road last night ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:10:22 PM »
Please enlighten us mere mortals Ben G
Now read it , just another day in shitehole central ..................all in the name of diversity otr say , but live no where fucking near the hole their policies have created
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:17:03 PM by Gingerpig
»
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 532
Re: Anyone on Parly Road last night ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:33:04 PM »
Dont think anyone off here would dare go down there these days.
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 1 039
Re: Anyone on Parly Road last night ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:58:10 PM »
Drove through a week ago , not nice,, dodgepots all over of all nationalities , tons of albanian/kosovan types just stood around like they own the place now .......a area totally fucked up beyond belief now , where many bought their first houses years ago & worked their way up .......if you are living there now your house value is minimal
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
