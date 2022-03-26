Welcome,
March 26, 2022, 12:48:43 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Been quiet on here since Headset stopped posting a week ago
Author
Topic: Been quiet on here since Headset stopped posting a week ago
El Capitan
Posts: 45 778
Been quiet on here since Headset stopped posting a week ago
Yesterday
at 07:08:00 PM
Its almost as if it coincided with me flying to Miami last week.
Good job Lids and Skelton Ken are the brains of the outfit OTR
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 18
Re: Been quiet on here since Headset stopped posting a week ago
Yesterday
at 08:41:27 PM
Has he exploded from Daily Mail induced apoplexy? Hope he is OK, daft but mostly harmless...
Unlike Mad Ken the Skelton Schizo
Robbso
Posts: 16 001
Re: Been quiet on here since Headset stopped posting a week ago
Yesterday
at 09:16:42 PM
Who is this Ken?, he just seemed to appear acted like he knew everyone then started his own board.
