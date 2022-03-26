Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 26, 2022, 12:48:37 AM
Author Topic: Been quiet on here since Headset stopped posting a week ago  (Read 125 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 778


« on: Yesterday at 07:08:00 PM »
Its almost as if it coincided with me flying to Miami last week.




Good job Lids and Skelton Ken are the brains of the outfit OTR 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Henry Chinaski

Posts: 18



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:41:27 PM »
Has he exploded from Daily Mail induced apoplexy? Hope he is OK, daft but mostly harmless...

Unlike Mad Ken the Skelton Schizo

:meltdown:
Robbso
Posts: 16 001


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:16:42 PM »
Who is this Ken?, he just seemed to appear acted like he knew everyone then started his own board.  charles
