Tom_Trinder

Offline



Posts: 1 782





Posts: 1 782

Re: Utter Scum « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:45:22 AM » "The hospital carried out an investigation and found Shirley's explanation that the little boy had fallen off a sofa and hit his head on a highchair was "plausible", police said."









Hmm.. Sounds like the hospital management is extremely gullible!









