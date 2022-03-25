Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 27, 2022, 11:16:46 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Utter Scum
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Utter Scum (Read 270 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 133
Fred West ruined my wife
Utter Scum
«
on:
March 25, 2022, 06:03:37 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-60866968
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 560
Re: Utter Scum
«
Reply #1 on:
March 25, 2022, 06:09:48 PM »
Jesus. Sounds like the Moors Murderers
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 782
Re: Utter Scum
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:45:22 AM »
"The hospital carried out an investigation and found Shirley's explanation that the little boy had fallen off a sofa and hit his head on a highchair was "plausible", police said."
Hmm.. Sounds like the hospital management is extremely gullible!
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 619
Re: Utter Scum
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:04:51 AM »
...or over-sensitive to accusations of racism.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...