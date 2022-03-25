Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 27, 2022, 07:53:43 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Krankies!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Krankies! (Read 269 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 998
The Krankies!
«
on:
March 25, 2022, 11:29:34 AM »
Im not sure whats worse
Dressing your wife up as a schoolboy or actually marrying a lass that looks 12yo in the first place !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 561
Re: The Krankies!
«
Reply #1 on:
March 25, 2022, 11:36:25 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 25, 2022, 11:29:34 AM
Im not sure whats worse
Dressing your wife up as a schoolboy or actually marrying a lass that looks 12yo in the first place !
You've
changed
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 998
Re: The Krankies!
«
Reply #2 on:
March 25, 2022, 11:53:43 AM »
Thats what she said
Logged
Tory Cunt
Reidydog
Offline
Posts: 324
Re: The Krankies!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:13:14 AM »
Met them when in the Army. For adventure training in 98 we went sailing to Cowes, IoW. After a night down the town we all returned to the boat with a load of crates to carry on the party. About 3am we heard a little voice coming from the next boat asking us to turn the music down and be quiet as people were trying to sleep. It was only little Jeanette Krankie with her hair in rollers and a big fluffy purrple dressing gown on.
We replied to her request with shouts of "Fandabidozie", "Keek", "Pish" & Quim" This clearly upset the minature cross dresser so she shouted for "Ian". Her tight permed hubby emerged from their cabin and demanded we apologize for swearing at his wife. This was greeted by us chanting "Peado" and "******* Kiddy Fiddler" at him. Anyway, he rang the police who turned up and the PC gave us a stern telling off and slap on the wrist, whilst trying his hardest to hide his tears of laughter and big smile!!
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 006
Re: The Krankies!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:17:46 AM »
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 561
Re: The Krankies!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:52:27 PM »
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 998
Re: The Krankies!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:41:12 PM »
Whod have thought that the best post on a message board for ages would be by Percy Pongo?
I tip my sailors cap 🧢
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...