Reidydog

Offline



Posts: 324





Posts: 324

Re: The Krankies! « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:13:14 AM » Met them when in the Army. For adventure training in 98 we went sailing to Cowes, IoW. After a night down the town we all returned to the boat with a load of crates to carry on the party. About 3am we heard a little voice coming from the next boat asking us to turn the music down and be quiet as people were trying to sleep. It was only little Jeanette Krankie with her hair in rollers and a big fluffy purrple dressing gown on.



We replied to her request with shouts of "Fandabidozie", "Keek", "Pish" & Quim" This clearly upset the minature cross dresser so she shouted for "Ian". Her tight permed hubby emerged from their cabin and demanded we apologize for swearing at his wife. This was greeted by us chanting "Peado" and "******* Kiddy Fiddler" at him. Anyway, he rang the police who turned up and the PC gave us a stern telling off and slap on the wrist, whilst trying his hardest to hide his tears of laughter and big smile!!