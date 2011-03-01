Welcome,
March 25, 2022
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Krankies!
Author
Topic: The Krankies!
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 992
The Krankies!
«
on:
Today
at 11:29:34 AM »
Im not sure whats worse
Dressing your wife up as a schoolboy or actually marrying a lass that looks 12yo in the first place !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 559
Re: The Krankies!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:36:25 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 11:29:34 AM
Im not sure whats worse
Dressing your wife up as a schoolboy or actually marrying a lass that looks 12yo in the first place !
You've
changed
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 992
Re: The Krankies!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:53:43 AM »
Thats what she said
Logged
Tory Cunt
