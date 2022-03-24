Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 567







Posts: 17 567 Re: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada « Reply #13 on: March 28, 2022, 03:41:37 PM »



We can't blame white ball cricket for buggering the test team; every other country has the same situation. Boring, supposedly, Boycott's game of a straight bat, close to your pad, don't get out, doesn't seem so bloody boring now. WTF are our openers all about? Mind, the rest are crumbling too.



TBH can't see what the bowlers are really like because they rarely have a total where they can relax/attack. Planning for the future by leaving our two best bowlers at home. Ding dong; how's *that* working out?



Root is effectively opening. One of the openers should go in number 3 then he might keep his fucking pads on for more than ten minutesWe can't blame white ball cricket for buggering the test team; every other country has the same situation. Boring, supposedly, Boycott's game of a straight bat, close to your pad, don't get out, doesn't seem so bloody boring now. WTF are our openers all about? Mind, the rest are crumbling too.TBH can't see what the bowlers are really like because they rarely have a total where they can relax/attack. Planning for the future by leaving our two best bowlers at home. Ding dong; how's *that* working out? Logged