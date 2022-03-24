Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 29, 2022, 11:22:14 AM
Author Topic: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada  (Read 390 times)
El Capitan
« on: March 24, 2022, 07:24:16 PM »
Took an hour to get into the ground  oleary



Rum punch is £3 though  :mido:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: March 24, 2022, 07:41:14 PM »
You should have saved your money.fucking embarrassing.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #2 on: March 25, 2022, 10:11:56 AM »
Oh, so it's you who is jinxing the team over there, should've known  lost
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: March 25, 2022, 01:01:05 PM »
Dont worry, well turn it around today lads  :beer:


Im putting my lucky FMTTM tshirt on  :pope2:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: March 25, 2022, 01:17:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 25, 2022, 01:01:05 PM
Dont worry, well turn it around today lads  :beer:


Im putting my lucky FMTTM tshirt on  :pope2:

The one with please bum me! emblazoned on the lower back ?
Tory Cunt
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: March 25, 2022, 01:47:42 PM »
Please buy me :alf:
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: March 25, 2022, 04:12:46 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 25, 2022, 01:17:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 25, 2022, 01:01:05 PM
Dont worry, well turn it around today lads  :beer:


Im putting my lucky FMTTM tshirt on  :pope2:

The one with please bum me! emblazoned on the lower back ?



Like you dont know!! 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LeeTublin
« Reply #7 on: March 25, 2022, 05:10:32 PM »
Are you doing the Coronation Street tour ?  :pd:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #8 on: March 25, 2022, 06:34:55 PM »
Always thought he looked like Gail!
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: March 25, 2022, 07:10:45 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on March 25, 2022, 06:34:55 PM
Always thought he looked like Gail!

How often do you think it?  :basil:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #10 on: March 25, 2022, 07:52:01 PM »
Always enjoyed stop offs there. Passengers usually only went ashore on tours, leaving it nice and peaceful for  crew. Well cheap too!
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #11 on: March 25, 2022, 07:52:20 PM »
Couple of times a day !

Especially when you wear that wig
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:51:48 PM »
Having a bonus 2 days on the beach  :beer: :beer:



So much for the red ball reboot eh  :duh:



Root
Stokes
Bairstow

Couldnt give a fuck about the rest.

Id include Ollie Robinson but hes a piss head fat cunt who cant get fit
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:41:37 PM »
Root is effectively opening. One of the openers should go in number 3 then he might keep his fucking pads on for more than ten minutes

We can't blame white ball cricket for buggering the test team; every other country has the same situation. Boring, supposedly, Boycott's game of a straight bat, close to your pad, don't get out, doesn't seem so bloody boring now. WTF are our openers all about? Mind, the rest are crumbling too.

TBH can't see what the bowlers are really like because they rarely have a total where they can relax/attack. Planning for the future by leaving our two best bowlers at home. Ding dong; how's *that* working out?

 :gaz: :gaz:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:59:13 AM »
Absolutely and utterly clueless at the ECB.

The red ball game has fell apart from county level upwards and the ECB are pissing about with The Hundred.
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:33:25 AM »
The Hundres and village green T-20 have made ODIs look like games of attrition.. my favourite is red, the ODI the other two are there for a reason, and as an old man, they are both quite stupid
