March 25, 2022, 07:39:48 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
26 degrees in sunny Grenada
Author
Topic: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada (Read 199 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 778
26 degrees in sunny Grenada
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:24:16 PM »
Took an hour to get into the ground
Rum punch is £3 though
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 000
Re: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:41:14 PM »
You should have saved your money.fucking embarrassing.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 526
Crabamity
Re: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:11:56 AM »
Oh, so it's you who is jinxing the team over there, should've known
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 778
Re: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:01:05 PM »
Dont worry, well turn it around today lads
Im putting my lucky FMTTM tshirt on
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 993
Re: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:17:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:01:05 PM
Dont worry, well turn it around today lads
Im putting my lucky FMTTM tshirt on
The one with please bum me! emblazoned on the lower back ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 000
Re: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:47:42 PM »
Please buy me
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 778
Re: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:12:46 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 01:17:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:01:05 PM
Dont worry, well turn it around today lads
Im putting my lucky FMTTM tshirt on
The one with please bum me! emblazoned on the lower back ?
Like you dont know!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 597
Re: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:10:32 PM »
Are you doing the Coronation Street tour ?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 993
Re: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:34:55 PM »
Always thought he looked like Gail!
Logged
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 778
Re: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:10:45 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 06:34:55 PM
Always thought he looked like Gail!
How often do you think it?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
