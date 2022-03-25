Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada  (Read 199 times)
El Capitan
« on: Yesterday at 07:24:16 PM »
Took an hour to get into the ground  oleary



Rum punch is £3 though  :mido:
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:41:14 PM »
You should have saved your money.fucking embarrassing.
calamity
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:11:56 AM »
Oh, so it's you who is jinxing the team over there, should've known  lost
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:01:05 PM »
Dont worry, well turn it around today lads  :beer:


Im putting my lucky FMTTM tshirt on  :pope2:
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:17:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:01:05 PM
Dont worry, well turn it around today lads  :beer:


Im putting my lucky FMTTM tshirt on  :pope2:

The one with please bum me! emblazoned on the lower back ?
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:47:42 PM »
Please buy me :alf:
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:12:46 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 01:17:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:01:05 PM
Dont worry, well turn it around today lads  :beer:


Im putting my lucky FMTTM tshirt on  :pope2:

The one with please bum me! emblazoned on the lower back ?



Like you dont know!! 
LeeTublin
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:10:32 PM »
Are you doing the Coronation Street tour ?  :pd:
Ben G
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:34:55 PM »
Always thought he looked like Gail!
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:10:45 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 06:34:55 PM
Always thought he looked like Gail!

How often do you think it?  :basil:
