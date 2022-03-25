Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 26 degrees in sunny Grenada  (Read 113 times)
El Capitan
« on: Yesterday at 07:24:16 PM »
Took an hour to get into the ground  oleary



Rum punch is £3 though  :mido:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:41:14 PM »
You should have saved your money.fucking embarrassing.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:11:56 AM »
Oh, so it's you who is jinxing the team over there, should've known  lost
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:01:05 PM »
Dont worry, well turn it around today lads  :beer:


Im putting my lucky FMTTM tshirt on  :pope2:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:17:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:01:05 PM
Dont worry, well turn it around today lads  :beer:


Im putting my lucky FMTTM tshirt on  :pope2:

The one with please bum me! emblazoned on the lower back ?
Tory Cunt
