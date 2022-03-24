Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 26, 2022, 10:10:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: England cricketers at it again  (Read 286 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 452


View Profile
« on: March 24, 2022, 06:03:15 PM »
53-5  :wanker:
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 452


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 24, 2022, 06:07:14 PM »
make that 53-6.....useless twats
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 452


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 24, 2022, 06:56:59 PM »
Now 90-8

Next up Jack Leach!

Not expecting owt from him, so looking at all out for under 100.........shocking!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 996


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: March 24, 2022, 06:57:35 PM »
Its never been about taking wickets. Those batting failures are the reason why were shot to pieces time and time again.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 996


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: March 24, 2022, 09:19:17 PM »
150 will be some Achievement after that start
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 996


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: March 24, 2022, 09:51:33 PM »
Bloody hell fire !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 452


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:16:11 PM »
Well who'da thought?

England still in with a chance as the Windies do their best to replicate what we did yesterday!

C'MON YA USELESS GETS!  :nige:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 996


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:11:21 PM »
Back in the shit again.

Its the hope that kills ya
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 502

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:40:42 PM »
Intriguing game this.

It's one of those games that people who don't like cricket would hold up as an example of how boring cricket is. The scoring's slow, the umpires are constantly checking the light etc. But the drama, the to- and fro, the almost record breaking partnerships, Woakes trying like fuck to keep his place....great match

And when did Michael "I Call A Spade A Digging Implement" Vaughan's top lip cease to function?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:43:29 PM by Ollyboro » Logged
I know where you live
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 002


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:39:26 AM »
Need to get these 2 wickets first thing and try and get a decent lead. The pitch had loads of variable bounce on the first two days it should get even worse, good toss to lose.
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 452


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:48:44 PM »
oh dear....again!  cry
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 502

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:38:49 PM »
Foakes, you stupid goofy fucking cunt.
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 