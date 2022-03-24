Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 501



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 501Infant Herpes

Re: England cricketers at it again « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:40:42 PM » Intriguing game this.



It's one of those games that people who don't like cricket would hold up as an example of how boring cricket is. The scoring's slow, the umpires are constantly checking the light etc. But the drama, the to- and fro, the almost record breaking partnerships, Woakes trying like fuck to keep his place....great match



And when did Michael "I Call A Spade A Digging Implement" Vaughan's top lip cease to function?