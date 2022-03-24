Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 26, 2022, 11:48:44 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
England cricketers at it again
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: England cricketers at it again (Read 234 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 451
England cricketers at it again
«
on:
March 24, 2022, 06:03:15 PM »
53-5
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 451
Re: England cricketers at it again
«
Reply #1 on:
March 24, 2022, 06:07:14 PM »
make that 53-6.....useless twats
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 451
Re: England cricketers at it again
«
Reply #2 on:
March 24, 2022, 06:56:59 PM »
Now 90-8
Next up Jack Leach!
Not expecting owt from him, so looking at all out for under 100.........shocking!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 995
Re: England cricketers at it again
«
Reply #3 on:
March 24, 2022, 06:57:35 PM »
Its never been about taking wickets. Those batting failures are the reason why were shot to pieces time and time again.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 995
Re: England cricketers at it again
«
Reply #4 on:
March 24, 2022, 09:19:17 PM »
150 will be some Achievement after that start
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 995
Re: England cricketers at it again
«
Reply #5 on:
March 24, 2022, 09:51:33 PM »
Bloody hell fire !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 451
Re: England cricketers at it again
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:16:11 PM »
Well who'da thought?
England still in with a chance as the Windies do their best to replicate what we did yesterday!
C'MON YA USELESS GETS!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 995
Re: England cricketers at it again
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:21 PM »
Back in the shit again.
Its the hope that kills ya
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 501
Infant Herpes
Re: England cricketers at it again
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:42 PM »
Intriguing game this.
It's one of those games that people who don't like cricket would hold up as an example of how boring cricket is. The scoring's slow, the umpires are constantly checking the light etc. But the drama, the to- and fro, the almost record breaking partnerships, Woakes trying like fuck to keep his place....great match
And when did Michael "I Call A Spade A Digging Implement" Vaughan's top lip cease to function?
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:43:29 PM by Ollyboro
»
Logged
I know where you live
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 002
Re: England cricketers at it again
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:39:26 AM »
Need to get these 2 wickets first thing and try and get a decent lead. The pitch had loads of variable bounce on the first two days it should get even worse, good toss to lose.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...