March 24, 2022, 07:54:21 PM
England cricketers at it again
Topic: England cricketers at it again (Read 37 times)
Pigeon droppings
England cricketers at it again
«
on:
Today
at 06:03:15 PM »
53-5
Pigeon droppings
Re: England cricketers at it again
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:07:14 PM »
make that 53-6.....useless twats
Pigeon droppings
Re: England cricketers at it again
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:56:59 PM »
Now 90-8
Next up Jack Leach!
Not expecting owt from him, so looking at all out for under 100.........shocking!
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: England cricketers at it again
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:57:35 PM »
Its never been about taking wickets. Those batting failures are the reason why were shot to pieces time and time again.
