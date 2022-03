Robbso

Re: NI Rise « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:53:21 AM » Eh? The NI increase was specifically brought in to go to social care until, it wasnít because they diverted it to the NHS because it was more convenient than raising the money another way. One of Borisís election promises was to fix social care after numerous governments had promised and failed. If the NI increase ever does go to social care it will be long after heís gone.

Smoke and mirrors.