March 26, 2022, 10:10:08 PM
NI Rise
Author
Topic: NI Rise (Read 184 times)
kippers
Posts: 3 113
NI Rise
«
on:
March 24, 2022, 12:27:24 PM »
Its what everyone wanted isnt it?
More money spent on social care?
What's the problem?
Robbso
Posts: 16 002
Re: NI Rise
«
Reply #1 on:
March 24, 2022, 12:40:05 PM »
Its not going on social care kippers, its initially going to the NHS. Whether it does revert to social care after a few years remains to be seen. In all honesty it sounds like another BoJo scam.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 560
Re: NI Rise
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:27:45 AM »
Quote from: kippers on March 24, 2022, 12:27:24 PM
Its what everyone wanted isnt it?
More money spent on social care?
What's the problem?
kippers
Posts: 3 113
Re: NI Rise
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:21 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 24, 2022, 12:40:05 PM
Its not going on social care kippers, its initially going to the NHS. Whether it does revert to social care after a few years remains to be seen. In all honesty it sounds like another BoJo scam.
Book scam? You've just described a NHS scam !
Robbso
Posts: 16 002
Re: NI Rise
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:21 AM »
Eh? The NI increase was specifically brought in to go to social care until, it wasnt because they diverted it to the NHS because it was more convenient than raising the money another way. One of Boriss election promises was to fix social care after numerous governments had promised and failed. If the NI increase ever does go to social care it will be long after hes gone.
Smoke and mirrors.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 314
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: NI Rise
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:04:48 PM »
As we all know, the real reason for NI rise is to cover the cost of furlough payments. So instead of the recipients alone paying something back, we all have to.
A nice bit of good old socialism from the "far-right" Tories there, don't you think?
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
