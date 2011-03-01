Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: NI Rise  (Read 122 times)
kippers
« on: Yesterday at 12:27:24 PM »
Its what everyone wanted isnt it?
More money spent on social care?
What's the problem?
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:40:05 PM »
Its not going on social care kippers, its initially going to the NHS. Whether it does revert to social care after a few years remains to be seen. In all honesty it sounds like another BoJo scam.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:27:45 AM »
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:27:21 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:40:05 PM
Its not going on social care kippers, its initially going to the NHS. Whether it does revert to social care after a few years remains to be seen. In all honesty it sounds like another BoJo scam.

Book scam?  You've just described a NHS scam !
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:53:21 AM »
Eh? The NI increase was specifically brought in to go to social care until, it wasnt because they diverted it to the NHS because it was more convenient than raising the money another way. One of Boriss election promises was to fix social care after numerous governments had promised and failed. If the NI increase ever does go to social care it will be long after hes gone.
Smoke and mirrors.
