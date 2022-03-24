Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
NI Rise
kippers
Today at 12:27:24 PM
Its what everyone wanted isnt it?
More money spent on social care?
What's the problem?
Robbso
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:40:05 PM
Its not going on social care kippers, its initially going to the NHS. Whether it does revert to social care after a few years remains to be seen. In all honesty it sounds like another BoJo scam.
