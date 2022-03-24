Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 24, 2022, 01:14:36 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NI Rise
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: NI Rise (Read 14 times)
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 110
NI Rise
«
on:
Today
at 12:27:24 PM »
Its what everyone wanted isnt it?
More money spent on social care?
What's the problem?
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 994
Re: NI Rise
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:40:05 PM »
Its not going on social care kippers, its initially going to the NHS. Whether it does revert to social care after a few years remains to be seen. In all honesty it sounds like another BoJo scam.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...