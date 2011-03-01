Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 24, 2022, 01:14:30 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sharon off The Eastenders!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Sharon off The Eastenders! (Read 81 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 982
Sharon off The Eastenders!
«
on:
Today
at 09:06:21 AM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/18047021/eastenders-sharon-watts-returns-younger-weight-loss/
Not once have I thought she worthy of so much as a 🍖
That includes the time during puberty when you were a walking hard on !
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:43:39 AM by Ben G
»
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 554
Re: Sharon off The Eastenders!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:29:35 AM »
Youre having a laugh, Ben
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 390
Re: Sharon off The Eastenders!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:18:54 PM »
She'd make a good hod carrier!
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 994
Re: Sharon off The Eastenders!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:42:20 PM »
No one in my house watches soaps
I wouldnt have a fucking clue.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...