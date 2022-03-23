Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 23, 2022, 11:54:51 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Russia  (Read 45 times)
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 992


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:15:11 PM »
Have bid for Euro 2028  fucking lunatic nation. Probably want Ukraine to co host it souey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 