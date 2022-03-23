Welcome,
March 23, 2022
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Russia
Author
Topic: Russia
Robbso
Posts: 15 992
Russia
Today
09:15:11 PM
Have bid for Euro 2028
fucking lunatic nation. Probably want Ukraine to co host it
