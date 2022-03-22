Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 28, 2022, 02:00:08 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TM where are ya mukka
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: TM where are ya mukka (Read 287 times)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 378
TM where are ya mukka
«
on:
March 22, 2022, 08:32:31 PM »
TM where are ya mukka or are ya over there at Kennaz place undercover?
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 503
Infant Herpes
Re: TM where are ya mukka
«
Reply #1 on:
March 22, 2022, 11:46:12 PM »
It saddens me to inform everyone that TM is with us no longer.
He's been teleported to another dimension.
His current orbit suggests that the next time he will be visible to Planet Earth will be in about 3200 years. Unfortunately, we'll be long dead. TM will be warming up.
Logged
I know where you live
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 778
Re: TM where are ya mukka
«
Reply #2 on:
March 23, 2022, 05:19:45 PM »
Nonce accusations are a big no no on here
Reported.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 535
Re: TM where are ya mukka
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:49:35 PM »
Starting to think he could be brown bread
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...