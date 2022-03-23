Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 23, 2022, 05:36:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: TM where are ya mukka  (Read 175 times)
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 378


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:32:31 PM »
TM where are ya mukka or are ya over there at Kennaz place undercover?
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 498

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:46:12 PM »
It saddens me to inform everyone that TM is with us no longer.

He's been teleported to another dimension.

His current orbit suggests that the next time he will be visible to Planet Earth will be in about 3200 years. Unfortunately, we'll be long dead. TM will be warming up.
Logged
I know where you live
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 881

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:38 PM »
Teleported to Holme House nonce wing , expect a picture of liddle towers on here 2032
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 773


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:19:45 PM »
Nonce accusations are a big no no on here  :unlike:



Reported.  BLM
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 