March 23, 2022, 01:49:10 AM
TM where are ya mukka
Author
Topic: TM where are ya mukka (Read 67 times)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 378
TM where are ya mukka
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:32:31 PM »
TM where are ya mukka or are ya over there at Kennaz place undercover?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 498
Infant Herpes
Re: TM where are ya mukka
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:46:12 PM »
It saddens me to inform everyone that TM is with us no longer.
He's been teleported to another dimension.
His current orbit suggests that the next time he will be visible to Planet Earth will be in about 3200 years. Unfortunately, we'll be long dead. TM will be warming up.
I know where you live
