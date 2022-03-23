Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boro on TV Again  (Read 159 times)
plazmuh
Posts: 14 538


« on: Yesterday at 06:47:19 PM »
By popular demand apparently

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/double-easter-tv-selection-for-boro?fbclid=IwAR0SXCzL15t0SMMpnBgBLZRBbvVkN8lKAhxhBThzz8scTwQOOpzb8WUlPIE

TeesvilleMonsoon
Posts: 581

Fuck the pope


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:36:47 AM »
Bournemouth away on tv again in the championship. Whats the worst that can happen?
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 981


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:06:18 PM »
Never seen Bournemouth play Boro down there.

I did go to a Bournemouth home game once whilst I was working there in the early 90s.
Tory Cunt
