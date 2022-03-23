Welcome,
March 23, 2022, 05:36:35 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Boro on TV Again
Topic: Boro on TV Again (Read 159 times)
plazmuh
Boro on TV Again
Yesterday
at 06:47:19 PM »
By popular demand apparently
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/double-easter-tv-selection-for-boro?fbclid=IwAR0SXCzL15t0SMMpnBgBLZRBbvVkN8lKAhxhBThzz8scTwQOOpzb8WUlPIE
TeesvilleMonsoon
Re: Boro on TV Again
Today
at 10:36:47 AM »
Bournemouth away on tv again in the championship. Whats the worst that can happen?
Ben G
Re: Boro on TV Again
Today
at 01:06:18 PM »
Never seen Bournemouth play Boro down there.
I did go to a Bournemouth home game once whilst I was working there in the early 90s.
