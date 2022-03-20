Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Play off race !  (Read 582 times)
Ben G
« on: March 20, 2022, 01:31:40 PM »
Its entirely in our hands from here on in!

Hard to fathom how such a poor side as Luton are 3rd.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: March 20, 2022, 01:40:20 PM »
Because their strikers score goals.
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #2 on: March 20, 2022, 01:54:27 PM »
The same poor Luton side that scored twice against world class Chelsea?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: March 20, 2022, 02:01:08 PM »
They have scored eight more goals than Boro and those goals will be the difference in points.
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: March 20, 2022, 02:59:01 PM »
Up to 7th now as QPR have just imploded
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: March 20, 2022, 03:28:45 PM »
Luton were utter shite against us
Ben G
« Reply #6 on: March 20, 2022, 03:38:47 PM »
Worst team Ive seen since Wimbledon of old.

Dreadful stuff
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: March 20, 2022, 05:12:31 PM »
Dirty Bastards.)
TeesvilleMonsoon
« Reply #8 on: March 20, 2022, 07:32:02 PM »
Luton have the hardest run in of them all. See where they are on the last weekend
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: March 20, 2022, 07:38:44 PM »
Bill the Bastard will be rooting for them. rava
Gingerpig
« Reply #10 on: March 20, 2022, 08:17:01 PM »
Our lack of goals kills us , hence sadly we will end up 7-8th
Bill Buxton
« Reply #11 on: March 20, 2022, 08:58:33 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on March 20, 2022, 08:17:01 PM
Our lack of goals kills us , hence sadly we will end up 7-8th

Im afraid that is right. After watching Forest tonight I think they will easily make the playoffs and would be my tip to win it.
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: March 20, 2022, 09:06:52 PM »
Well be in the play offs.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: March 20, 2022, 09:07:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 20, 2022, 09:06:52 PM
Well be in the play offs.
Quite possibly.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #14 on: March 20, 2022, 11:16:11 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 20, 2022, 08:58:33 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on March 20, 2022, 08:17:01 PM
Our lack of goals kills us , hence sadly we will end up 7-8th

Im afraid that is right. After watching Forest tonight I think they will easily make the playoffs and would be my tip to win it.

We duffed them. Just saying
Winston
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:54:25 PM »
Gyökeres at Coventry has been mentioned on the Boro breakdown podcast
Minge
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:56:39 PM »
Yous know as well as I do we will fuck it up , end up 8th
Gingerpig
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:43:30 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 12:54:25 PM
Gyökeres at Coventry has been mentioned on the Boro breakdown podcast


Would take him in a heartbeat
Bill Buxton
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:31:46 AM »
You have to score goals to win games.Perhaps our forwards will do the business in these last nine games. Or perhaps not.
Robbso
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:23:29 PM »
You have to score goals to win games.

Whod have thought
Ben G
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:06:19 PM »
Apparently you also should wipe your arse after having a dump !
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:25:47 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:06:19 PM
Apparently you also should wipe your arse after having a dump !

EH?  Who wrote THAT fucking rule??
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:02:33 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:25:47 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:06:19 PM
Apparently you also should wipe your arse after having a dump !

EH?  Who wrote THAT fucking rule??

Guessing you have your own Lord Groom of the Stool then!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:22:25 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:23:29 PM
You have to score goals to win games.

Whod have thought


Has Robbso its an immutable law of the football universe.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:46:34 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:02:33 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:25:47 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:06:19 PM
Apparently you also should wipe your arse after having a dump !

EH?  Who wrote THAT fucking rule??

Guessing you have your own Lord Groom of the Stool then!

Exactly, and they are required to buff the hell out of them before they are launched into the Victorian sewer system of greater Teesside
