Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 22, 2022, 05:35:39 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Play off race !
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Play off race ! (Read 581 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 980
Play off race !
«
on:
March 20, 2022, 01:31:40 PM »
Its entirely in our hands from here on in!
Hard to fathom how such a poor side as Luton are 3rd.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 430
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #1 on:
March 20, 2022, 01:40:20 PM »
Because their strikers score goals.
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 525
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #2 on:
March 20, 2022, 01:54:27 PM »
The same poor Luton side that scored twice against world class Chelsea?
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 430
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #3 on:
March 20, 2022, 02:01:08 PM »
They have scored eight more goals than Boro and those goals will be the difference in points.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 980
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #4 on:
March 20, 2022, 02:59:01 PM »
Up to 7th now as QPR have just imploded
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 552
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #5 on:
March 20, 2022, 03:28:45 PM »
Luton were utter shite against us
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 980
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #6 on:
March 20, 2022, 03:38:47 PM »
Worst team Ive seen since Wimbledon of old.
Dreadful stuff
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 990
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #7 on:
March 20, 2022, 05:12:31 PM »
Dirty Bastards.)
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 580
Fuck the pope
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #8 on:
March 20, 2022, 07:32:02 PM »
Luton have the hardest run in of them all. See where they are on the last weekend
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 990
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #9 on:
March 20, 2022, 07:38:44 PM »
Bill the Bastard will be rooting for them.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 036
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #10 on:
March 20, 2022, 08:17:01 PM »
Our lack of goals kills us , hence sadly we will end up 7-8th
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 430
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #11 on:
March 20, 2022, 08:58:33 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on March 20, 2022, 08:17:01 PM
Our lack of goals kills us , hence sadly we will end up 7-8th
Im afraid that is right. After watching Forest tonight I think they will easily make the playoffs and would be my tip to win it.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 990
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #12 on:
March 20, 2022, 09:06:52 PM »
Well be in the play offs.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 430
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #13 on:
March 20, 2022, 09:07:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 20, 2022, 09:06:52 PM
Well be in the play offs.
Quite possibly.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 552
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #14 on:
March 20, 2022, 11:16:11 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on March 20, 2022, 08:58:33 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on March 20, 2022, 08:17:01 PM
Our lack of goals kills us , hence sadly we will end up 7-8th
Im afraid that is right. After watching Forest tonight I think they will easily make the playoffs and would be my tip to win it.
We duffed them. Just saying
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 810
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 12:54:25 PM »
Gyökeres at Coventry has been mentioned on the Boro breakdown podcast
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 880
Superstar
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 05:56:39 PM »
Yous know as well as I do we will fuck it up , end up 8th
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 036
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 06:43:30 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 12:54:25 PM
Gyökeres at Coventry has been mentioned on the Boro breakdown podcast
Would take him in a heartbeat
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 430
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 11:31:46 AM »
You have to score goals to win games.Perhaps our forwards will do the business in these last nine games. Or perhaps not.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 990
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 12:23:29 PM »
You have to score goals to win games.
Whod have thought
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 980
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 02:06:19 PM »
Apparently you also should wipe your arse after having a dump !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 552
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 03:25:47 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:06:19 PM
Apparently you also should wipe your arse after having a dump !
EH? Who wrote THAT fucking rule??
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 389
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 04:02:33 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 03:25:47 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:06:19 PM
Apparently you also should wipe your arse after having a dump !
EH? Who wrote THAT fucking rule??
Guessing you have your own Lord Groom of the Stool then!
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 430
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 04:22:25 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 12:23:29 PM
You have to score goals to win games.
Whod have thought
Has Robbso its an immutable law of the football universe.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 552
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 04:46:34 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 04:02:33 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 03:25:47 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:06:19 PM
Apparently you also should wipe your arse after having a dump !
EH? Who wrote THAT fucking rule??
Guessing you have your own Lord Groom of the Stool then!
Exactly, and they are required to buff the hell out of them before they are launched into the Victorian sewer system of greater Teesside
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...