Author Topic: Play off race !  (Read 416 times)
Ben G
« on: Yesterday at 01:31:40 PM »
Its entirely in our hands from here on in!

Hard to fathom how such a poor side as Luton are 3rd.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:40:20 PM »
Because their strikers score goals.
Inglorious_Basterd
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:54:27 PM »
The same poor Luton side that scored twice against world class Chelsea?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:01:08 PM »
They have scored eight more goals than Boro and those goals will be the difference in points.
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:59:01 PM »
Up to 7th now as QPR have just imploded
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:28:45 PM »
Luton were utter shite against us
Ben G
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:38:47 PM »
Worst team Ive seen since Wimbledon of old.

Dreadful stuff
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:12:31 PM »
Dirty Bastards.)
TeesvilleMonsoon
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:32:02 PM »
Luton have the hardest run in of them all. See where they are on the last weekend
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:38:44 PM »
Bill the Bastard will be rooting for them. rava
Gingerpig
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:17:01 PM »
Our lack of goals kills us , hence sadly we will end up 7-8th
Bill Buxton
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:58:33 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 08:17:01 PM
Our lack of goals kills us , hence sadly we will end up 7-8th

Im afraid that is right. After watching Forest tonight I think they will easily make the playoffs and would be my tip to win it.
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:06:52 PM »
Well be in the play offs.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:07:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:06:52 PM
Well be in the play offs.
Quite possibly.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:16:11 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 08:58:33 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 08:17:01 PM
Our lack of goals kills us , hence sadly we will end up 7-8th

Im afraid that is right. After watching Forest tonight I think they will easily make the playoffs and would be my tip to win it.

We duffed them. Just saying
Winston
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:54:25 PM »
Gyökeres at Coventry has been mentioned on the Boro breakdown podcast
Minge
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:56:39 PM »
Yous know as well as I do we will fuck it up , end up 8th
Gingerpig
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:43:30 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 12:54:25 PM
Gyökeres at Coventry has been mentioned on the Boro breakdown podcast


Would take him in a heartbeat
