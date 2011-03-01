Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 21, 2022, 12:45:09 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Play off race !
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Play off race ! (Read 248 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 978
Play off race !
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:31:40 PM »
Its entirely in our hands from here on in!
Hard to fathom how such a poor side as Luton are 3rd.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 427
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:40:20 PM »
Because their strikers score goals.
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 525
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:54:27 PM »
The same poor Luton side that scored twice against world class Chelsea?
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 427
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:01:08 PM »
They have scored eight more goals than Boro and those goals will be the difference in points.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 978
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:59:01 PM »
Up to 7th now as QPR have just imploded
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 547
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:28:45 PM »
Luton were utter shite against us
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 978
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 03:38:47 PM »
Worst team Ive seen since Wimbledon of old.
Dreadful stuff
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 988
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:12:31 PM »
Dirty Bastards.)
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 580
Fuck the pope
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:02 PM »
Luton have the hardest run in of them all. See where they are on the last weekend
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 988
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:38:44 PM »
Bill the Bastard will be rooting for them.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 034
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:17:01 PM »
Our lack of goals kills us , hence sadly we will end up 7-8th
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 427
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 08:58:33 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Yesterday
at 08:17:01 PM
Our lack of goals kills us , hence sadly we will end up 7-8th
Im afraid that is right. After watching Forest tonight I think they will easily make the playoffs and would be my tip to win it.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 988
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:06:52 PM »
Well be in the play offs.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 427
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:07:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 09:06:52 PM
Well be in the play offs.
Quite possibly.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 547
Re: Play off race !
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 11:16:11 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 08:58:33 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Yesterday
at 08:17:01 PM
Our lack of goals kills us , hence sadly we will end up 7-8th
Im afraid that is right. After watching Forest tonight I think they will easily make the playoffs and would be my tip to win it.
We duffed them. Just saying
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...