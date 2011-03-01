Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Play off race !
Ben G
« on: Today at 01:31:40 PM »
Its entirely in our hands from here on in!

Hard to fathom how such a poor side as Luton are 3rd.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:40:20 PM »
Because their strikers score goals.
Inglorious_Basterd
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:54:27 PM »
The same poor Luton side that scored twice against world class Chelsea?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:01:08 PM »
They have scored eight more goals than Boro and those goals will be the difference in points.
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:59:01 PM »
Up to 7th now as QPR have just imploded
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:28:45 PM »
Luton were utter shite against us
Ben G
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:38:47 PM »
Worst team Ive seen since Wimbledon of old.

Dreadful stuff
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:12:31 PM »
Dirty Bastards.)
