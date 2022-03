Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 978





Mountain KingPosts: 4 978 Play off race ! « on: Today at 01:31:40 PM » It’s entirely in our hands from here on in!



Hard to fathom how such a poor side as Luton are 3rd. Logged Tory Cunt

Inglorious_Basterd

Offline



Posts: 525





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 525Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Play off race ! « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:54:27 PM » The same “poor” Luton side that scored twice against “world class” Chelsea? Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?