March 22, 2022, 05:35:33 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
Author
Topic: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy (Read 391 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 497
Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
«
on:
March 20, 2022, 12:23:02 AM »
I know the spelling is different (Coburn - Cogburn) but I nominate the nickname
Rooster
be given to Josh Coburn. I'd even consider getting it on a Boro top. The first time I would have had a cock on my back. Honest.
I know where you live
Minge
Posts: 10 880
Re: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
«
Reply #1 on:
March 20, 2022, 07:02:39 AM »
The lad isnt clever enough, positional or when the make a move .
Needs constant game time with a Hartlepool or such like
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 653
Re: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
«
Reply #2 on:
March 20, 2022, 08:12:09 AM »
Nice cameo last night and he looks like he is filling out into a bit of beast but I recall the game he did get a start earlier in the season and he looked like a kid out of his depth. I think Connelly and Bulogan re both good players in their own rights but they re also inexperienced. Bumping long hopeful balls up to a 5ft 7 Connelley is obviously not his game, but he is willing and he has good feet. They wil have decent careers, but maybe not soon enough for our benefit.
Bernie
Posts: 7 532
Re: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:47:24 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on March 20, 2022, 12:23:02 AM
I know the spelling is different (Coburn - Cogburn)
Rest of his family are called Cockburn. He changed it cos he was sick of people taking the piss.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 980
Re: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:53:57 PM »
I suspect Josh is now ahead of Sporar in the pecking order.
Tory Cunt
Minge
Posts: 10 880
Re: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:49:43 PM »
I very much doubt that
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 430
Re: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:32:16 AM »
He needs another half a yard of pace.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 552
Re: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:27:39 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 11:32:16 AM
He needs another half a yard of pace.
He's shit. Middlesbrough is shit. Gibson is shit. The Riverside car park is shit. The burgers! - shit. Everything is shit.
Robbso
Posts: 15 990
Re: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:48:32 PM »
Bill the bastard could have told you that.
