Re: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy « Reply #2 on: March 20, 2022, 08:12:09 AM » Nice cameo last night and he looks like he is filling out into a bit of beast but I recall the game he did get a start earlier in the season and he looked like a kid out of his depth. I think Connelly and Bulogan re both good players in their own rights but they re also inexperienced. Bumping long hopeful balls up to a 5ft 7 Connelley is obviously not his game, but he is willing and he has good feet. They wil have decent careers, but maybe not soon enough for our benefit.