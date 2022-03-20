Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
I know the spelling is different (Coburn - Cogburn) but  I nominate the nickname Rooster be given  to Josh Coburn. I'd even consider getting it on a Boro top. The first time I would have had a cock on my back. Honest.
The lad isnt clever enough, positional or when the make a move .
Needs constant game time with a Hartlepool or such like
Nice cameo last night and he looks like he is filling out into a bit of beast but I recall the game he did get a start earlier in the season and he looked like a kid out of his depth. I think Connelly and Bulogan re both good players in their own rights but they re also inexperienced. Bumping long hopeful balls up to a 5ft 7 Connelley is obviously not his game, but he is willing and he has good feet. They wil have decent careers, but maybe not soon enough for our benefit.
