March 20, 2022, 09:40:47 AM
Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
Author
Topic: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 497
Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
I know the spelling is different (Coburn - Cogburn) but I nominate the nickname
Rooster
be given to Josh Coburn. I'd even consider getting it on a Boro top. The first time I would have had a cock on my back. Honest.
I know where you live
Minge
Posts: 10 878
Re: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
The lad isnt clever enough, positional or when the make a move .
Needs constant game time with a Hartlepool or such like
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 653
Re: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
Nice cameo last night and he looks like he is filling out into a bit of beast but I recall the game he did get a start earlier in the season and he looked like a kid out of his depth. I think Connelly and Bulogan re both good players in their own rights but they re also inexperienced. Bumping long hopeful balls up to a 5ft 7 Connelley is obviously not his game, but he is willing and he has good feet. They wil have decent careers, but maybe not soon enough for our benefit.
