March 20, 2022, 01:03:45 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
Author
Topic: Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy (Read 19 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 497
Josh Coburn Is Big Leggy
I know the spelling is different (Coburn - Cogburn) but I nominate the nickname
Rooster
be given to Josh Coburn. I'd even consider getting it on a Boro top. The first time I would have had a cock on my back. Honest.
I know where you live
