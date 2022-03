headset

the red faction
« on: Yesterday at 11:16:26 PM »



another top draw display today...noticed and applauded by many...keep up the good work boys!







a top pre-match display..despite a losing performance on the pitch....







another top draw display today...noticed and applauded by many...keep up the good work boys!

a top pre-match display..despite a losing performance on the pitch....

sound of the headset.... sound of the old skool! fighting it out with Isaiah Jones for player of the season.

Gingerpig
Re: the red faction « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:17:40 PM » Best stand to be in now according to kids & g kids

MF(c) DOOM
Re: the red faction « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:30:09 PM » Fantastic asset they are. The atmosphere generally is so much better with pockets of singers popping up all through the east stand as well nowadays