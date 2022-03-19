Welcome,
March 19, 2022, 09:45:10 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Author
Topic: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Inglorious_Basterd
Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Chelsea are a good side. However, they do have their limitations and they can be exploited (as Luton proved in the previous round) yes, Luton got done in the end, but at least they put Chelsea under some serious pressure and had a good go, something which we failed to do miserably.
We were ponderous, predictable, paid them to much respect and made it far to easy for Chelsea. The most disappointing aspect was the fact that we simply did not lay a glove on them.
It did not help with the fact that Wilder got it wrong again by selecting the ever non-existent / non threatening pairing of Connolly and Balogun. Watmore and Coburn should have been the pairing from the off (Coburn deserved his chance after his heroics in the previous round against Tottenham).
On the plus side, Sol Bamba did well when he came on, as did Coburn and Watmore.
At least we can now concentrate on the league
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
kippers
We will be in better shape when McGree returns, other than that, I agree with you. Although, I did think we competed well, but our finishing in the final 3rd was exposed.
Corburn has to have a run in this team.
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
MF(c) DOOM
I think thats a bit harsh. 2nd half was pretty spirited but chelsea played well, whereas spurs didn't. It looked liked 400 million pounds worth of players against 20 millions worth which is what it was probably.
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Bill Buxton
You cant compare Boro to Chelsea. They struggle to score goals in the Championship so they were hardly going to really trouble Chelsea. They now have nine games left to try and get into the playoffs. I think they will miss out due to a lack of decent strikers. It will all be on next season.
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Gingerpig
Thought we were ok , playing a side who are CL winners last yr . club champs this year .....we are top 7-8 champo side playing 3rd in PL , not a bum PL side ...we will get there soon
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Robbso
Bastard is Buxtons alter ego. Got to be. Pair of trolls either way. We got beat by the European champions and third best team in the country. Lets just forget we, as a chumps team got to the quarter finals by beating Manchester United and spurs, lets forget we have a chance of the play offs in wilders first(part) season. I have no idea what pleasure you derive from constantly moaning bill, you must have a sad fucking existence.
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Winston
Chelsea allow you to have possession then counter attack
The amount of quality they had was just too much
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Bill Buxton
The game showed the enormous gulf between the top Prem teams and the rest,never mind those in the Championship. We never registered one shot on target all game. Thanks to the huge amount of money available to the likes of Chelsea.Man City etc football as I knew it is well and truly fecked.
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Ben G
COVID and Impetigo forced me to sell my ticket to young Winston.
I thought we held our own but the added class of such a big team was the deciding factor.
Not down beat at all!
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Inglorious_Basterd
I think that is the easy thing to say Bill.
Luton gave Chelsea much more of a game than we did.
We were poor last night, its as simple as that, we were not prepared.
The fact that we did not muster a single shot on target says it all, we went out with a whimper.
Its not the first time we have looked completely toothless in games (even against lesser quality) Blackburn and Sheffield United recently spring to mind.
To many players well off the pace last night:
Fry (poor before he went off)
McNair (as above)
Taylor (should not be in the team, awful)
Howson (not up to the same standard which he performed against Tottenham)
Connolly (poor again)
Balogun (as above)
I do agree with you in the sense that we may well struggle to make the playoffs due to a distinct lack of goals due to a further campaign of mediocre signings.
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Bill Buxton
Actually Inglorious I agree with you. The only possible mitigating circumstance is that as Woodgate said, our bench was not up to much at all. It will be interesting to see how Forest do against Liverpool. They will be short of two of their CBS.
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Robbso
Silly twats talking to himself now
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Bill Buxton
You missed out the apostrophe Robbso.
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Robbso
Just something else for you to moan about.
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
beamishboro
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
John Theone
