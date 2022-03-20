Inglorious_Basterd

Chelsea are a good side. However, they do have their limitations and they can be exploited (as Luton proved in the previous round) yes, Luton got done in the end, but at least they put Chelsea under some serious pressure and had a good go, something which we failed to do miserably.



We were ponderous, predictable, paid them to much respect and made it far to easy for Chelsea. The most disappointing aspect was the fact that we simply did not lay a glove on them.



It did not help with the fact that Wilder got it wrong again by selecting the ever non-existent / non threatening pairing of Connolly and Balogun. Watmore and Coburn should have been the pairing from the off (Coburn deserved his chance after his heroics in the previous round against Tottenham).



On the plus side, Sol Bamba did well when he came on, as did Coburn and Watmore.



At least we can now concentrate on the league