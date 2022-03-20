Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Chelsea are a good side. However, they do have their limitations and they can be exploited (as Luton proved in the previous round) yes, Luton got done in the end, but at least they put Chelsea under some serious pressure and had a good go, something which we failed to do miserably.

We were ponderous, predictable, paid them to much respect and made it far to easy for Chelsea. The most disappointing aspect was the fact that we simply did not lay a glove on them.

It did not help with the fact that Wilder got it wrong again by selecting the ever non-existent / non threatening pairing of Connolly and Balogun. Watmore and Coburn should have been the pairing from the off (Coburn deserved his chance after his heroics in the previous round against Tottenham).

On the plus side, Sol Bamba did well when he came on, as did Coburn and Watmore.

At least we can now concentrate on the league
We will be in better shape when McGree returns, other than that, I agree with you. Although, I did think we competed well, but our finishing in the final 3rd was exposed.
 Corburn has to have a run in this team.
I think thats a bit harsh. 2nd half was pretty spirited but chelsea played well, whereas spurs didn't. It looked liked 400 million pounds worth of players against 20 millions worth which is what it was probably.
You cant compare Boro to Chelsea. They struggle to score goals in the Championship so they were hardly going to really trouble Chelsea. They now have nine games left to try and get into the playoffs. I think they will miss out due to a lack of decent strikers. It will all be on next season.
Thought we were ok , playing a side who are CL winners last yr . club champs this year .....we are top 7-8 champo side  playing 3rd in PL , not a bum PL side ...we will get there soon
