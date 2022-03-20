Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 20, 2022, 01:03:27 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit. (Read 94 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 523
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:21 PM »
Chelsea are a good side. However, they do have their limitations and they can be exploited (as Luton proved in the previous round) yes, Luton got done in the end, but at least they put Chelsea under some serious pressure and had a good go, something which we failed to do miserably.
We were ponderous, predictable, paid them to much respect and made it far to easy for Chelsea. The most disappointing aspect was the fact that we simply did not lay a glove on them.
It did not help with the fact that Wilder got it wrong again by selecting the ever non-existent / non threatening pairing of Connolly and Balogun. Watmore and Coburn should have been the pairing from the off (Coburn deserved his chance after his heroics in the previous round against Tottenham).
On the plus side, Sol Bamba did well when he came on, as did Coburn and Watmore.
At least we can now concentrate on the league
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:03:44 PM by Inglorious_Basterd
»
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 107
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:38 PM »
We will be in better shape when McGree returns, other than that, I agree with you. Although, I did think we competed well, but our finishing in the final 3rd was exposed.
Corburn has to have a run in this team.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:25 PM »
I think thats a bit harsh. 2nd half was pretty spirited but chelsea played well, whereas spurs didn't. It looked liked 400 million pounds worth of players against 20 millions worth which is what it was probably.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 420
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:11:31 PM »
You cant compare Boro to Chelsea. They struggle to score goals in the Championship so they were hardly going to really trouble Chelsea. They now have nine games left to try and get into the playoffs. I think they will miss out due to a lack of decent strikers. It will all be on next season.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 033
Re: Disappointing, Insipid performance in Boros FA Cup exit.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:35 PM »
Thought we were ok , playing a side who are CL winners last yr . club champs this year .....we are top 7-8 champo side playing 3rd in PL , not a bum PL side ...we will get there soon
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...